Harvey heartbreak as Katie Price ‘leaves him in the UK to move to Dubai’: ‘The only way her marriage will work’

Katie Price is reportedly putting a deposit down on a house in Dubai, but son Harvey will not be joining her for the move.

A few weeks ago, Katie Price shocked everyone by revealing she had married Lee Andrews, mere days after meeting each other for the first time.

But very quickly, concerns grew for Katie, as it was revealed Lee had got engaged in the exact same way, four months earlier. Now that the couple have reunited in Dubai, new reports suggest they are making a move.

Harvey is reportedly staying in the UK (Credit: Kiera Fyles / SplashNews.com)

Is Katie Price moving to Dubai with Harvey?

On Tuesday (February 10) reports surfaced that Katie and Lee are buying a property in Dubai. But a new report from The Mirror suggests they are doing so without her son, Harvey.

A source told the outlet that Katie “owes a lot of money” in the UK and doesn’t have “enough” to keep renting here. And this reportedly spurred the decision to move, as both of them “want a fresh start”.

The outlet reported: “She also doesn’t have much of a choice. If she wants to properly make a future with Lee, she’s going to have to make that choice.”

However, it seems one person who won’t be moving to Dubai with Katie Price is her son, Harvey.

Her 23-year-old son has a complex combination of learning difficulties and disabilities that require a lot of care. And over the years, Katie has kept fans updated on his health, including when he lives in an independent living facility, which provides 24-hour care.

The source explained: “Katie is a great mum to Harvey. The last thing she would ever do is abandon him. But she doesn’t want to upset his routine or living situation, where he is happy.

“So, she plans to move to Dubai, leave him behind in the UK. And then fly back and forth regularly to see him whenever he wants to be with his mum. If she wants this marriage to work, it’s the only way.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Lee and Katie tied the knot last month (Credit: Instagram)

Katie defends marriage to Lee

The new reports come after Katie hit out at critics who were concerned she made a big mistake by marrying Lee.

Her new husband has been embroiled in claims that he is a “Walter Mitty” businessman, who has been accused of using AI to edit his photos.

But despite concerns, Katie made it clear she was standing by her man in a YouTube video.

She explained: “I’m fully aware, like everyone else, I see stuff, I get sent stuff. What I want everyone to know is, I am a grown [bleep] woman.

“I’m 48 this year. I am not a kid. I’ve learnt a lot in the past few years through therapy and learning to love myself. So, I’m not stupid. I know what I am doing and if I’m happy, that’s all that matters.”

Katie Price and Peter Andre release shock joint statement Katie Price and Peter Andre shared a shock joint statement in February, “closing the door” on their past for the sake of their children. The former couple married in 2005, after meeting on I’m A Celebrity the previous year. They went on to have two children – Junior, 19, and Princess, 17. However, the pair have been in a long-term feud ever since their split. And now, shockingly they have released a statement addressing their new “mutual agreement”. Katie Price and Peter Andre statement in full The statement was shared to Instagram on February 6. It said: “Katie Price and Peter have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect. “We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children. We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability. We want to stand united for our children.” The shock statement concluded: “We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.” Katie’s statement tagged Peter at the end, while Peter’s tagged Katie Price. Katie and Peter’s feud The couple have reportedly been feuding ever since their split. However, things came to blows last year when Katie was reportedly ‘snubbed’ from daughter Princess’ reality show, The Princess Diaries. Peter then broke his silence, after 16 years, revealing that, since 2018, Junior and Princess have lived under his care by court order. Katie Price then hit back, revealing that things were in the hands of her lawyers. But it looks like a truce has been called and the pair have worked everything out.

Read more: Kerry Katona likes video urging Katie Price to leave her husband, and fans think it ‘speaks volumes’

What do you think about Katie Price moving to Dubai without Harvey? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!