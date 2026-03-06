Inside Coleen Nolan’s weight-loss transformation as she drops from a size 20 to 14: From medication U-turn to 3-and-a-half stone backlash

Coleen Nolan has undergone an incredible weight-loss transformation over the past few months. However, despite glowing and feeling happy in herself, the TV star has faced unfair scrutiny.

Here, we take a look at Coleen’s recent journey to shedding the weight, how she’s achieved the results, and her clap back at her haters.

Coleen originally was against weight-loss medication (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen Nolan said she ‘doesn’t believe’ in weight-loss medication

Back in February 2024, Coleen admitted to The Sun’s Fabulous that COVID and lockdown took a toll on her weight.

“I’m such a snacker. I have snacked myself to death — crisps, chocolate, anything. And processed vegan food is just as bad for you as having a McDonald’s. I just need to stop eating crap,” she said at the time.

When asked whether she would consider weight-loss drugs or jabs, she firmly stated: “I don’t believe in any of that.”

Coleen has teamed up with Voy to achieve her weight-loss results (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Weight-loss medication U-Turn

However, Coleen had a change of heart last year. In October, she announced a partnership with the company Voy, which specialises in so-called “fat jab” treatments.

“This is it! My weight struggle ends here. After a lifetime of diets, I’m excited to announce my partnership with @joinvoy. I’m feeling supported, educated, and ready for change. This is the right decision for me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Voy offers medically supervised weight-loss programmes that combine prescription treatments with lifestyle guidance. Options include injections such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, as well as Orlos capsules, all paired with coaching aimed at helping users achieve sustainable, long-term results.

Coleen has dropped from a dress size 20 to a size 14 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

3-and-a-half stone backlash

Since teaming up with Voy, Coleen has revealed she has lost 3-and-a-half stone and dropped from a dress size 20 to a size 14.

Despite many people praising her achievement, she also faced cruel comments. Addressing the backlash, she told Bella magazine: “I tried to not let the trolls affect me, but it was hard when they were calling me fat and all these names, because those were things that I actually thought about myself.

“Now people attack me for the opposite, claiming I’ve lost too much weight.”

Coleen admitted: “I just can’t win.”

‘You are looking like a new woman’

In recent uploads, Coleen has documented her weight loss, where she is evidently glowing.

In a photo shared on Tuesday (March 3), the Irish singer stunned in a silky green dress with short sleeves. She paired the look with black heels and wore her signature brunette hair down.

“You look amazing,” Loose Women co-star Brenda Edwards wrote.

“Looking fabulous @coleen_nolan. That colour really suits you! xxx I’ve lost over 5st recently and my god you feel like a different person, don’t you!” another user shared.

“I absolutely love you in this dress, you look absolutely stunning,” a third remarked.

“Wow, go on, Coleen, show them how it’s done. You are looking like a new woman. There she is. You’re just getting better and better with age, I tell you that. Like I said, show them how it’s done,” a fourth said.

“Looking absolutely spectacular…. The older you get, the better you look,” a fifth added.

Coleen Nolan diagnosed as pre-diabetic but what does it mean? Coleen Nolan was diagnosed as being pre-diabetic before embarking on her weight loss journey. But what exactly does this mean? The medical definition of pre-diabetes is non-diabetic hyperglycaemia. The NHS explains: “Some people have blood glucose (sugar) levels above the normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed as having diabetes. “This is known as pre-diabetes or non-diabetic hyperglycaemia.” Like Coleen, those who are told they are pre-diabetic mean they are at greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is when your blood sugar is too high. It carries a risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney problems. It can also affect sight and cause gum disease, nerve damage and problems with your feet. Unlike Type 1 diabetes which cannot be prevented, Type 2 can be stopped with lifestyle choices. This involves changes to diet and an increase in exercise. Some patients with Type 2 may also be eligible for the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

