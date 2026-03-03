‘Prefer curvaceous Coleen!’ Coleen Nolan looks thinner than ever as she divides opinion with dramatic weight loss

Coleen Nolan has shown off her incredible weight loss in a slinky green dress – but her new look has left fans divided.

The Loose Women star, 60, has dramatically shed the pounds in recent months and is looking thinner than ever.

Coleen was pictured today in London after spending several hours with her glam squad.

With her hair curled loosely, she posed in the street while displaying her new, svelte frame in a green frock.

Coleen Nolan has split fan opinion while showing off her impress weight loss in a new photo (Credit: YouTube/ Coleen Nolan)

The dress, which had a high neck and half-pleated skirt, skimmed her trim waist and she teamed it with simple black court shoes.

Coleen shared the shot with her followers on Instagram with the caption: “London calling.”

But while most of her fans think she looks fabulous, not everyone is in agreement.

Coleen Nolan divides fans with dramatic weight loss

Commenting on Coleen’s latest snap, one follower told her: “Wow stunning. Best you’ve ever looked.”

Another added: “You’ve lost so much weight and look great how did you do it x.”

And a third wrote: “Wowzers @coleen_nolan, looking amazing.”

However, alongside two red heart emojis, someone else told her: “Prefer Curvaceous Coleen.”

Coleen actually responded to the critic, showing their comment had been taken on board. She gave it a like.

This is just the latest picture of Coleen to shock fans since she embarked on her weight loss journey.

The star is using a mixture of weight loss jabs and expert coaching to help her drop the pounds.

It comes after she was given a warning by doctors that she was pre-diabetic. If left untreated, it could have led to Type 2 diabetes, which carries devastating health risks.

Coleen ‘looking younger’

One thing fans have noticed is that Coleen is looking years younger since slimming down.

The single star – who is on the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating – was last week compared to her 24-year-old daughter, Ciara.

Coleen Nolan diagnosed as pre-diabetic but what does it mean? Coleen Nolan was diagnosed as being pre-diabetic before embarking on her weight loss journey. But what exactly does this mean? The medical definition of pre-diabetes is non-diabetic hyperglycaemia. The NHS explains: “Some people have blood glucose (sugar) levels above the normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed as having diabetes. “This is known as pre-diabetes or non-diabetic hyperglycaemia.” Like Coleen, those who are told they are pre-diabetic mean they are at greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is when your blood sugar is too high. It carries a risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney problems. It can also affect sight and cause gum disease, nerve damage and problems with your feet. Unlike Type 1 diabetes which cannot be prevented, Type 2 can be stopped with lifestyle choices. This involves changes to diet and an increase in exercise. Some patients with Type 2 may also be eligible for the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

Today’s new picture has also sparked a similar reaction from her loyal followers.

She was also told: “I still can’t get over how much younger u look.”

Echoing the sentiment, another added: “You look 20 years younger.”

There’s no denying it, you’re looking fabulous, Col.

