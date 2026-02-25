‘I had to zoom in!’ Coleen Nolan, 60, wows fans with dramatic weight loss as they mistake her for daughter Ciara, 24

Coleen Nolan has lost so much weight that fans are now mistaking her for her 24-year-old daughter Ciara.

The Loose Woman star has dramatically slimmed down after embarking on a new weight loss plan and the results are clear to see.

Coleen has now wowed fans after posing for a new picture while enjoying a rare bit of sunshine.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

She is currently on tour and took some time out in London before travelling to Wimborne, Dorset, for tonight’s gig.

Coleen Nolan has been mistaken for her daughter Ciara following her dramatic weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan wows fans amid weight loss

Coleen was snapped on Wednesday afternoon as she rested her arm on a lamppost in Kensington.

Her brunette hair was loose and she was wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

The grandmother-of-four showed off her svelte new figure in a pair of blue jeans and a camel-coloured jumper, with the sleeves rolled up.

Coleen posted the photo on Instagram and captioned it: “What a beautiful day, setting off from London for tonight’s show in Wimborne.”

But fans have been doing a double take ever since she shared the snap with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

They have all been left saying the same thing – that Coleen is now the spit of her daughter Ciara.

Commenting, one follower gushed: “I had to zoom in! I thought it was Ciara! Good for you, Coleen. I’m 60, lost 8.5 stone, and am living my best life xx.”

Another added: “Wow! Looking amazing! I thought it was your daughter to start with!”

A third agreed: “You look so much like your beautiful daughter.”

And a fourth penned: “I actually thought that was Ciara xx.”

Someone else even mused: “You do look a bit more like Ciara the slimmer you’re getting. If you’re ill one night, you could always send Ciara up on stage to cover for you.”

How has Coleen lost weight?

Coleen is currently travelling across the UK with her show, This Is Me. It also features her son, Shane.

Fans are told to “expect a night packed with unfiltered stories from her life, interactive games with her son Shane, an anything-goes audience Q&A, and a cheeky, hilarious take on turning 60, all wrapped up in Coleen’s trademark warmth and wit, plus a couple of songs that reflect on Coleen’s life”.

The star has been working hard to be in tip top shape for it, having signed up to her weight loss plan.

The programme combines a mixture of weight loss injections and expert coaching.

Coleen’s daughter Ciara is 24 years old (Credit: YouTube/ Coleen Nolan)

Coleen’s decision to slim down also comes after she was given a frightening diagnosis by her doctor.

She was told she was pre-diabetic and warned, if it was not brought under control, it could lead to Type 2 diabetes.

This carries the risk of heart disease, stroke, blindness and kidney failure.

Coleen is yet to reveal exactly how much weight she has lost but the change in her figure is visible.

Last month, the single star showed off her body transformation while filming Celebs Go Dating in Ibiza.

Coleen Nolan diagnosed as pre-diabetic but what does it mean? Coleen Nolan was diagnosed as being pre-diabetic before embarking on her weight loss journey. But what exactly does this mean? The medical definition of pre-diabetes is non-diabetic hyperglycaemia. The NHS explains: “Some people have blood glucose (sugar) levels above the normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed as having diabetes. “This is known as pre-diabetes or non-diabetic hyperglycaemia.” Like Coleen, those who are told they are pre-diabetic mean they are at greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is when your blood sugar is too high. It carries a risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney problems. It can also affect sight and cause gum disease, nerve damage and problems with your feet. Unlike Type 1 diabetes which cannot be prevented, Type 2 can be stopped with lifestyle choices. This involves changes to diet and an increase in exercise. Some patients with Type 2 may also be eligible for the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

She’s said in an ad for the weight loss company she is using: “I’m 60 now and I have tried everything. I’m pre-diabetic.

“I don’t want to wait until I’m type 2.

“I want to now, for my grandkids, try and be as healthy for as long as I can.”

Read more: Josie Gibson claps back after furious fans accuse her of ‘rubbing in’ her luxury Florida holiday amid cost of living crisis

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page