Unrecognisable Brenda Edwards debuts dramatic hair transformation after 22-hour appointment amid impressive weight loss

Brenda Edwards is looking very different after a monster 22-hour hair appointment – and we barely recognise her!

The Loose Women star has undergone quite the transformation in recent months after losing an impressive amount of weight.

Brenda has dropped more than three dress sizes and insists it is through exercise and healthy eating, rather than weight-loss jabs.

The 57 year old has now gone one stage further in her image overhaul with a dramatic new hairstyle.

Brenda Edwards has spent 22 hours transforming her hair (Credit: ITV)

It took almost an entire day and night, but she now has long and swishy locks.

Brenda Edwards reveals dramatic hair transformation

Taking to Instagram, Brenda showed off her new ‘do and admitted she is thrilled with it.

Alongside a video of herself and the lady behind the masterpiece, Brenda raised a glass of red wine.

It was 4am when the video was taken, which is the time her hair was finally finished. It also happened to be Brenda’s birthday.

Brenda said: “So we said we would wait until we were finished. And my fairy locmother has finished my hair for my birthday.

“So we’re going to cheers. Happy birthday to me!”

The video was shot by Brenda’s hair stylist, who had revealed in the caption just how long it had taken.

“POV: It’s 4am and you finished a 22hr marathon loc reconstruction for the formidable aunty Brenda Edwards in time for the birthday celebrations.”

Brenda has been swamped with compliments after revealing her new hairstyle.

One fan told her: “The hair is amazing , happy birthday Brenda.”

Another added: “Hair looks banging!”

A third told the West End singer: “Happy Birthday! Your hair looks so good!”

And someone else even mused: “22hrs? Jeez! I hope you guys finished the bottle.”

What are locs?

Locs is, in essence, short for dreadlocks. It is believed Brenda’s long hair includes extensions that have been styled into locs.

Her hairdresser has, however, explained why the term locs should be used rather than dreadlocks.

Writing on her own Instagram page, Uche Abuah said: “Using the term ‘locs’ instead of ‘dreads’ is a matter of cultural accuracy and respect.

“Language shapes perception, and choosing words that honour the history and dignity of the people who wear locs helps move conversations away from outdated, colonial narratives and toward understanding and inclusion.

“I Do Not Have Dreads! Mine, are Locs!”

Brenda is currently starring in Paddington (Credit: ITV)

Brenda is currently starring in the West End musical Paddington. She plays the role of Tanya, a caring neighbour to the Brown family who is also cardiac surgeon.

The star, who found fame on The X Factor, is due on stage with her fabulous new hairstyle at 7pm tonight.

Let’s just hope she’s managed to sneak in a long nap to recover from that all-nighter she pulled.

Looking good, though, Brenda!

