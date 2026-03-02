Wynne Evans reveals truth behind shock baby announcement and fans will be furious

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has revealed the truth behind his shock ‘twin baby’ announcement – and fans are set to fume.

The Welsh singer, 54, claimed this afternoon that he had become a dad for the third and fourth time following the arrival of two sons.

Wynne called himself a “proud daddy” alongside a picture, which we now know is completely fake.

The photo shows the Go Compare star cradling the tots while sitting on a hospital bed.

He said to his 80.6k followers: “Great to have these two little guys in my life. Born this morning #prouddaddy.”

But the move is likely to infuriate fans, as it is actually a hoax.

Wynne Evans twin baby hoax

After posting the AI photo on Instagram, Wynne was inundated with messages of congratulations from well-meaning fans.

One wrote: “Many congratulations. Just adorable.”

Another added: “Congratulations Wynne! Wonderful news!”

A third posted: “Wynnnnnnne CONGRATULATIONS. How exciting.”

Comedian Marcus Brigstocke event told him: “Wow man!! Huge congratulations! Welcome little people.”

However, it now emerges that Wynne’s message is a ‘joke’.

Speaking earlier today on his podcast, The Wynne Evans Show, the opera singer claimed to be ‘pregnant’.

He said: “For those of you who are new to the show, let me tell you what’s happening.

“Basically, about nine months ago, I was’t feeling brilliant. I had a bit of sickness, all of that.

“I typed the symptoms into AI and AI said, ‘I THINK you’re pregnant’.

“So there we go, I then became the first man, biologically a man, to have a baby.”

He added: “Yes, I was born a man, I’m still a man and I’m pregnant.

“I am 9 months pregnant and this baby is hanging on in there, that’s for sure. It could come any time today, so wish me luck with that one.

“They say why does Wynne have mental health problems. It’s because I am a man and I’m pregnant, that’s why.”

Wynne’s split with fiancée Liz

Fans would have been left scratching their heads if they hadn’t listened to the show, which was uploaded eight hours before the photo.

Wynne is believed to have been single since last summer.

He is already a father to daughter Ismay and son Taliesin.

Wynne shares his older children with his ex-wife, professional violinist Tanwen Evans. They were married for 16 years.

Following their divorce, he started a relationship with Liz Brookes in the spring of 2024.

The couple quickly became engaged but called it off in January 2025.

Weeks later, they reunited. But Wynne and Liz again called it quits just nine months later.

Speaking in August last year, opera singer Wynne said in a Facebook Live: “I haven’t felt this level headed for years, having been in a bad place or a relationship that is not healthy for me. It’s now calm.”

A source at the time also told Mail Online: “Wynne and Liz broke off their engagement a few weeks ago.

“The pressure of his new business ventures took its toll and they had a big fallout.”

The insider then said Wynne was “actively trying to date again”.

