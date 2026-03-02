Police investigating as Jodie Marsh addresses photos of her animals looking desperately ‘unhealthy’

Jodie Marsh has revealed she has called in the police over photos of her animals looking desperately “unhealthy”.

The former glamour model, who now runs an animal rescue, has said there is an “open investigation” currently ongoing into the pictures.

Jodie, 47, insists the photographs are fake and has said she is a victim of “stalkers” and “trolls”.

The star has also revealed her Instagram accounts are currently inactive amid the investigation.

Jodie Marsh has called in the police over ‘fake’ photos of her animals ‘looking unhealthy’ (Credit: YouTube/ Jodie Marsh’s Animal Farm)

This is both Jodie’s personal Instagram and the one she uses for her sanctuary, Fripps Farm.

Jodie’s showbiz friend, TV star Louie Spence, has also recorded a message to tell fans of the situation.

Police investigating ‘unhealthy photos’ of Jodie Marsh’s animals

Jodie revealed the news about the police investigation on X this morning.

She wrote: “Hey everyone. I have no Instagram accounts at the moment. We’re working on getting them back.

“We also have an open police investigation into the trolls and stalkers who are editing videos to make our animals look unhealthy.

“This is all fake and our animals are all fit and well.”

Jodie ended her message with a plea for donations to Fripps Farm, based in Lindsell, Essex.

Louie, meanwhile, has shown his support with his own video.

On his Instagram, the former Pineapple Dance Studios star said: “I just wanted to come on here because my friend, Jodie Marsh, has asked me to let you know her Instagrams are down at the moment.

“Her Fripps Farm and her Jodie Marsh.

“But she’s working on getting them back up, darling.

“So yes, don’t worry, she’ll be back up soon and, to all her followers who are donating, keep donating to the lovely animals there.”

ED! has contacted Essex Police for comment.

Louie Spence has shown his support to Jodie (Credit: Instagram/ @louiespencer)

Jodie’s past ‘conflict’ over her farm

Jodie is famed for being a 90s and noughties Page 3 girl. She also dabbled in a bodybuilding career between 2010 and 2011.

But following the death of her mother, Jodie set up Fripps Farm in 2020.

She began with rescuing dogs and goats. Yet to date, Jodie has now saved the lives of 350 different animals.

In 2023, however, the animal lover spoke out and claimed she had been subjected to vile trolling over her farm.

Jodie told The Sun at the time: “There are four people in four separate houses that hate me for no reason.

“And they’ve been trolling me.

“They’re full-on ASBO, screaming abuse, effing and blinding over the fence at me. And I don’t know why.”

The following year, Jodie put her countryside home on the market for £1.5million. She later took it off.

The star relies heavily on donations for the upkeep of the farm while also earning her own money on adult content site, OnlyFans.

She also promotes CBD products to make extra cash.

Other celebrities who do this include TOWIE star Amy Childs and, Jodie’s former rival, Katie Price.

