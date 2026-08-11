Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Charity takes the blame for Todd’s grisly death and Dawn has murder in mind

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Charity standing by her decision to take the rap for Dr Todd’s murder. But her cover-up could be rumbled when DS Ramsden starts to get suspicious. Will real killer Sarah be found out?

Elsewhere, Dawn’s desperation to be rid of Joe sees her aiming shotgun in his direction. Billy looks on in horror as he wonders whether she will pull the trigger.

Meanwhile, Jimmy has the week from hell after Ruby pulls off her plan to seize control of the haulage business. And Kev’s future is in doubt when he ‘fesses up to his latest crime. Is he going straight back to prison?

Here are nine Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Charity takes the blame for Todd’s murder in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity has taken the blame for Todd’s death (Credit: ITV)

1. DS Ramsden is onto Charity

Charity is standing by her decision to protect Sarah, by taking the rap for Todd’s murder. As the week begins Charity and co-conspirator Serena catch up to discuss the situation. Soon, their covert chat is interrupted by a suspicious DS Ramsden. Will she rumble their cover-up?

Dr Todd was killed by Sarah (Credit: ITV)

2. Sarah wrestles with her guilt

Sensing the distress it’s causing, Jacob vows not to ask any more questions about Todd. Sarah is relieved but can’t help but feel guilty about deceiving her husband. Meanwhile, Charity is determined to maintain her false confession, no matter what.

Dawn makes a dangerous decision

Dawn aims a gun at Joe as Billy looks on in horror (Credit: ITV)

3. Dawn and Billy hatch an escape plan

Joe is preparing for his stag do, still completely unaware that his bride-to-be is about to do a runner. Dawn and Billy hatch a plan to escape using fake passports and tell Clemmie they’re going on holiday. But Graham interrupts the chat and takes them to a field, where Joe has planned a surprise “sten” do for everyone.

Billy fears what Dawn could do next (Credit: ITV)

4. Dawn has murder in mind

As the gathered party prepares for a clay pigeon shoot, Billy and Dawn fear they’ve been found out. But Caleb unable to reach them, Dawn steps up to shoot and points the gun in Joe’s direction. Soon Billy looks on in horror, fearing what Dawn could be capable of.

The heist is on for Ruby and Kev in Emmerdale spoilers

Ruby ropes Kev into her plan (Credit: ITV)

5. Ruby and Kev rob Jimmy

With the B&B in financial crisis, Jimmy and Nicola need to secure a new haulage deal. But unbeknownst to the couple, Ruby is plotting against them. After orchestrating a robbery of Jimmy’s shipment, Ruby ropes Kev in to steal a van to use in the heist. Finally the pair pull off their plan to destabilise Jimmy but Kev soon gets an unwanted surprise.

Kev tells Billy he attacked him (Credit: ITV)

6. Kev confesses to Billy

Kev is thrown into panic when Ruby reveals she has video footage of him attacking Billy. Afterwards he smashes Caleb’s laptop to destroy the evidence then drunkenly tells Billy everything. Billy reels from the knowledge that Ruby and Caleb knew Kev attacked him. Later, Kev threatens to expose the couple if he goes back to prison.

Jimmy is forced to sell up in Emmerdale spoilers

Jimmy is forced to admit defeat (Credit: ITV)

7. Ruby and Caleb take Jimmy’s business

Caleb remains focused on his mission to destroy Joe’s wedding and refuses to give Billy the fake passports until the day of the nuptials. As Billy fumes, Caleb and Ruby are victorious when Jimmy is forced to sell them his haulage business. But will the oblivious King discover Kev’s role in his downfall?

There’s more bad news for Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

8. Jimmy’s money troubles worsen

Nicola finds herself in a nostalgic mood when Lewis suggests she and Jimmy should renew their wedding vows. She puts the idea to Jimmy and is delighted when he agrees. But Jimmy is secretly panicking over their unpaid mortgage. Will he burst Nico’s bubble by admitting the extent of their woes?

Ross and Mack end their feud

Ross and Mack make their peace (Credit: ITV)

9. Mack and Ross call a truce

The bitter war between Mack and Ross turns a surprise turn when the foes agree to call a truce. But how long can they keep the peace?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026? All the cast exits, arrivals and returns