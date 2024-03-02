Inside Matt Lucas’ ‘seven stone’ weight loss – from heartbreaking reason for losing weight to cruel ‘thin-shaming’ comments

Over the past few years, comedian Matt Lucas, who will be appearing as guest announcer on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (March 2), has undergone a huge transformation regarding his weight loss.

In recent years, the Little Britain star hasn’t shied away from the topic and has been open with fans about his journey to losing weight.

Matt has undergone a major weight-loss transformation (Credit: YouTube)

The loss of his father impacted Matt’s weight loss

During an appearance on Gabby Logan’s Mid.Point podcast in 2022, Matt revealed that both his father and grandfather died at a young age.

When he was 22, Matt lost his father, who died suddenly at age 52. His grandfather died young at 56. Speaking on the podcast when he was 48 years old, Matt’s family medical history started to leave him feeling concerned.

“I was very big and I was getting bigger in the pandemic actually. Sort of not being very active, not really going out, not seeing people, just eating a lot of roast potatoes. I can’t tell you how many roast potatoes I ate!” he said.

“I was so big I couldn’t really fit on screen any more. The thing is if you’re big, and by the way I’ve still got a proper tummy, I’m not skinny, by any means, I’ve just lost some weight.”

Matt revealed he was an XXL or XXXL in size but has managed to slim down to a medium. He added: “Although medium is sometimes big on me and sometimes it’s small on me.”

When Matt was 35, he told The Guardian that he had dropped a “couple of stone” in just two months after his doctor told him he was at risk of developing “self-inflicted diabetes”.

Matt was an XXXL at his biggest (Credit: Splash News)

‘I just don’t eat as much’

Near his home, Matt enjoys keeping fit by taking walks on the canal, either by himself or alone.

Eager to keep up his fitness regime, Matt explained on Lorraine in 2022: “The one thing I need to do is get fitter, I have put on a little bit of weight, that’s my next challenge to do a bit more exercise. I might have to make a game of it when I go out and exercise to stay out of people’s way. I don’t have a garden so I have to find a way to do that.”

Shout out to the lady who stopped me at football today to ask me why I’ve lost weight and to inform me I look a lot older.

Matt’s housemate, Jamie Barnard, is a personal trainer and has helped him along the way. In an Instagram video upload, Matt referred to him as a “personal trainer extraordinaire”.

Matt slimmed down to a size medium (Credit: BBC)

Matt opens up about ‘thin-shaming’

Due to his dramatic change in appearance, comments have been made about Matt. However, the former Great British Bake Off host expressed that he experienced “thin-shaming” after someone made a rude remark about his weight loss in person at a football match.

“Shout out to the lady who stopped me at football today to ask me why I’ve lost weight and to inform me I look a lot older. For the first time in my life, I think I’ve just been thin-shamed,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans came to Matt’s defense, informing him that he looks amazing.

“You’re beautiful at every size, darling!!” one user wrote.

“You look amazing, and most importantly, happy,” another person shared.

Matt has reportedly lost over seven stone (Credit: Cover Images)

Matt lost over ‘seven stone’ from a vegetarian diet

Following his regular walks and a vegetarian diet, the Deccan Herald reported that Matt lost 100lb – just over seven stone.

While talking to Gabby in 2022, Matt stated: “I just don’t eat as much.” However, he still has a sweet tooth and enjoys eating sugary snacks.

