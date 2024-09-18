Star of My Mum, Your Dad series one Paul returns to the show after his surprise split from Natalie.

The ITV dating show, presented by Davina McCall, enjoyed its first series last year. Due to the success, a second series was renewed, which launched on Monday (September 16). During episode four, Paul and his daughter, Mazey, returned for another slice of the action now he’s single again.

Paul and daughter Mazey return for My Mum, Your Dad series two (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad series one star Paul returns to show

During the first series, Paul left the retreat with Natalie, who was five years younger than him.

Explaining that things didn’t “work out,” Paul insisted the pair “weren’t compatible,” despite describing her as a “lovely person”.

“I very much want love,” Paul, 49, stated as he entered the second series. “I would like to definitely be in a serious relationship by the time I’m 50.

“There’s no nicer feeling than being in love with someone.”

Paul and Natalie split soon after the first series (Credit: ITV)

Natalie opens up about ‘bittersweet’ split

Following the season finale of My Mum, Your Dad last year, Natalie revealed on social media that she and Paul split.

“It has been a very bittersweet week for me. We ended in August so I have had some time to process things before the show aired,” she explained. “It was weird watching it back and seeing the hope and excitement that I had definitely has brought up feelings again.

“I also have some stuff going on outside of this experience so I am not ignoring your messages I will respond I just need a few days to decompress and I will catch up with you soon.”

According to The Sun, an inside source insisted the long distance also played a huge part in their split.

“As is so often the case with these dating shows, it’s easy for a connection to flourish while in the bubble of filming – there’s no distractions, no real life concerns and you’re united in one common goal to find love,” they said.

“Natalie and Paul’s flame burned bright for a few months but balancing life on the outside with nurturing their fledgling relationship proved too tricky. With Natalie in Bournemouth and Paul in Bath the distance wasn’t insurmountable, but they were both independent people who had great lives of their own and in the end they decided their love wasn’t greater than the hurdles.”

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

