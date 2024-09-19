My Mum, Your Dad viewers are left divided over one mum’s x-rated comment

My Mum, Your Dad is back on our screens! And lets just say, viewers can’t get enough of the twists and turns of the parents on the hunt for love!

As each Davina McCall helmed episode goes by it seems the mums and dads are blowing hot and cold on their predicted matches.

But it isn’t just the matches who are swapping and changing…ITV viewers aren’t so convinced over one members antics…

The My Mum, Your Dad cast were seen getting dressed up in cowboy gear (Credit: ITV / ITVX / My Mum, Your Dad)

My Mum, Your Dad viewers are divided over Maria

The Mums and Dads were seen getting their Western themed gear on in the final minutes of episode 4 (September 19). The group on the hunt for love prepared for a rodeo where they were sure to have some fun on a mechanical bucking bull!

Consequently, it appears that the impromptu shindig did a great job at encouraging it’s guests to kick back and relax. Evidently, one mysterious couple really let their hair down as they were seen snuggling up…

Meanwhile, some viewers noticed that Maria appeared to be letting loose in discussions over newbie Steph’s potential crush on returning dad, Paul. Clearly, her filter is fading!

The mums and dads are letting their hair down (Credit: ITV / ITVX / My Mum, Your Dad)

My Mum, Your Dad viewers react

Steph commented on how she liked Paul’s nose. To which Maria joked that his face shape could be beneficial in the bedroom!

Much to some viewers surprise and others glee!

One penned: “Maria has absolutely no filter.”

Another fumed: “Maria is such a pick me. Literally cannot have a convo without mentioning any bedroom antics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Mum Your Dad UK (@mymumyourdaduk)

A third also wrote: “Hope Andy and Maria have a date together. They both seem to be at ease together cracking jokes etc.”

Elsewhere, Davina McCall herself then reacted to Maria’s comment. She joked: “MARIA!!!! Did she just say that?????”

The kids are sure to be left gobsmacked over their parent’s comments (Credit: ITV / ITVX / My Mum, Your Dad)

Meanwhile, we’ll be buckling up for more cringe-worthy comments!

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV1 at 9pm tomorrow. It’s also on ITVX. So, you can binge this week’s episodes now.

So, what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.