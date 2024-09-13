According to reports, Prince George has begun flying lessons. The young royal is “already learning to fly” according to sources and has taken his very first lesson with an instructor.

As alleged by The Sun, Prince George “loved” his maiden flight on the White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead.

The report also suggests that the future King’s first lesson went on for just under an hour and he took off and returned safely.

Prince George has a new hobby!

The new information about Prince George’s hobby suggests that Prince William and Princess Kate watched their son during the lesson and arrived in a three-car convoy after a ten mile drive from their Windsor home.

They are also said to have relaxed at the airfield’s clubhouse afterwards.

An onlooker said: “George is only 11 years old but it is the right time to start. The royal family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line.

“His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it.”

Someone in the clubhouse also claimed that there were 30 or 40 people in the clubhouse at the same time as William, Kate and George and that the family had appeared to be “pretty chilled”.

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to have watched Prince George’s first lesson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince George’s new hobby means he is following the tradition of his fellow royal family members. His dad William trained as a helicopter pilot and has flown for RAF Search and Rescue and East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Prince Phillip also trained at the same Maidenhead airfield.

Phillip was considerably older than Prince George, as he began his flying training at age 31, at White Waltham. He later continued his training in the North American Harvard.

Pilots can begin learning to fly at any age, but training hours that count towards a license start from the age of 14.

Young students must be accompanied by an instructor until age 16 – they can then fly solo.

To obtain a Private Pilot Licence from the Civil Aviation Authority, pupils must fulfil 45 flying hours and pass nine theoretical exams.

Fans react to Prince Louis’ antics

It comes after royal fans shared their concern for George’s younger brother, Prince Louis. Viewers of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ recent announcement sharing Princess Kate had finished her cancer treatment saw the young royal scaling a tree.

“My stomach clenched looking at this,” said one viewer.

Another wrote: “Isn’t it a gorgeous video!! So lovely to see Catherine and William looking so in love and happy and with their beautiful children.. although I covered my eyes when I saw Louis up the tree…”

Someone else added: “The old Peds ER nurse in me wanted Louis to get out of that tree at once.” [sic]

Meanwhile, one fan laughed: “Just Prince Louis doing Prince Louis things.”

Another penned: “Just… Prince Louis.”

