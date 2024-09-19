In a statement released via Instagram, King Charles has expressed his deep sadness over news of the recent flooding in Central Europe.

The natural disaster prompted the King to reach out with his sympathies and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

King Charles news: Monarch releases statement

“My wife and I are profoundly shocked and saddened to see the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in Central Europe,” the statement read.

The royal couple’s message reflects their personal sentiments and recognised the strong ties that the people of the United Kingdom share with Europe.

The statement continued: “Many people in the United Kingdom have strong, enduring and personal ties to the region and, together with them, my wife and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods.”

King Charles highlighted the widespread impact of the disaster.

“We have immense admiration for the sheer courage and dedication of the emergency services across the region who have clearly worked relentlessly to provide desperately needed support, relief, and assistance to the countless people whose lives and properties have been dreadfully disrupted.”

The caption for his Instagram post also stated: “A message from The King regarding the ongoing floods in Central Europe.”

At least 21 people across Central Europe have died as a result of flooding due to Storm Boris.

King Charles sent his condolences to the victims of the floods in Europe (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Many royal fans took to the comments to thank the King for his kind words.

“Thank you. Poland, especially southern Poland, is in a tragic situation. Many people have lost the roof over their heads,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you from Czech republic, Your Majesty,” another echoed.

A third shared a kind message. “Thanks so much, today it’s been a bit better. Greetings from South Germany to all members of the royal family.”

“So lovely of you to look at this region,” another fan gushed.

King Charles wished Prince Harry a happy birthday over the weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s birthday

Meanwhile, King Charles was met with mixed reactions after he took to social media last week to wish his youngest son Prince Harry a happy birthday.

“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” the short but sweet sentiment was posted on Twitter on September 15.

An old photo of Harry was shared alongside the message. In the snap, Harry was all smiles as he donned a grey blazer and white shirt.

However, some fans were unimpressed with the public display.

“I thought that only working royals get public birthday wishes? So you can wish Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and other non-working Royals a Happy Birthday too, as of now,” one fan mused.

“What odd post given Spare, the taping of royals, and the anguish he has caused his family with all that came and fell. They must know a lot about his state of mind in Montecito,” another agreed.

A third fan fumed: “Despicable to mention him ever.”

“He doesn’t deserve it,” another complained.

But there were also fans who praised Charles for sharing the message.

“I love this for father and son. No one should begrudge Charlie wishing his boy a happy 40th birthday,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry spent his 40th at his home in Montecito – accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids.

Read more: King Charles wishes Prince Harry a happy birthday on social media and is met with a divided response

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.