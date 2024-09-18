Princess Beatrice is celebrating her daughter Sienna’s third birthday today with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

And did you know, just like her cousins August and Ernest, Sienna made a big change to the royal succession… but not just by adding to the list of who is next in line…

Unlike Princess Eugenie’s children, Sienna is eligible to her very own title, despite not being a grandchild of King Charles. But this is because it wouldn’t be given to her by her great-uncle King Charles!

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice’s daughter turned three today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice daughter Sienna turns three

Sienna’s potential title is all thanks to her dad, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, due to his lineage. The architect isn’t just a father and property developer – he is also an Italian count!

Speaking to the Daily Mail before the pair wed in 2020, Edoardo’s dad, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, explained: “Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s children are not eligible to British royal titles as they are not the grandchildren of the monarch.

Despite this, the little ones are still very much involved in royal life. In fact, their grandmother, Sarah Ferguson, opened up about her special bond with little Sienna in an episode of her podcast Tea Talks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi)

She explained: “I’ve managed to really have a bond with Sienna and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of my tea out of my tea cup…I put some cold water with it.”

Although there hasn’t been any new posts wishing the young royal a happy birthday, last year Edoardo shared a sweet snap of Sienna sporting a sunhat and penned: “Happy Birthday baby girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie news

Elsewhere, headlines have swirled over Princess Beatrice and Prince Eugenie’s reportedly tough week ahead.

A new series depicting their father, Prince Andrew, dubbed a Very Royal Scandal will drop on Amazon Prime this week. It’s a series dramatising Prince Andrew’s controversial 2019 Newsnight interview.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice reportedly have a tough week ahead of them (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com)

Although just Princess Beatrice was depicted in Scoop, a recent Netflix hit about Prince Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitlis, this time, Princess Eugenie will also be in the limelight.

A Very Royal Scandal – which is being executively produced by Emily – has cast actresses Sofia Oxenham as Eugenie and Claire Rushbrook as the Duchess of York.

Read more: Princess Kate makes return to work following cancer announcement

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.