King Charles has issued an update on his health as he said he can’t travel overseas to New Zealand amid his cancer treatment.

The monarch, 75, shared his cancer diagnosis publicly in February. He didn’t reveal which type of cancer he had, however. He’s been undergoing treatment this year.

On Wednesday evening (September 11), the King welcomed New Zealand’s women’s rugby squad, the Black Ferns, ahead of their match against the Red Roses at Twickenham this weekend.

King Charles health update

He told them: “I am extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor’s orders. But I hope there will be another excuse before too long.

“But in the meantime, give my love to New Zealand, please, and New Zealanders, we get lots of nice Kiwi coming here in this part of the world as well, so we are very lucky indeed.”

His Majesty added: “And I hope you make the most of your time in the team because you don’t stay young for very long, as I discovered, it all goes quicker than you think.”

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns’ Instagram page shared a heartwarming moment between the team and the King during the palace visit.

It showed one of the team members asking King Charles: “We all wanted a hug… but only if it’s okay with you?”

Charles replied: “A hug? Why not.”

The team then squealed in excitement before rushing to hug the monarch, who looked overjoyed and amused by their reaction.

The post read: “Hugs for His Majesty.”

Royal fans loved the moment as one person gushed: “He looks so touched and elated at being asked and their excitement.”

Another wrote: “He looked so happy when they all rushed him for a hug. It’s the little things that bring joy.”

Someone else added: “Well this is just the most wholesome moment I’ve seen on the internet in a while.”

Earlier this week, reports claimed that King Charles will travel to Australia with Queen Camilla next month.

King Charles and Queen will reportedly travel to Australia in October amid his cancer treatment (Credit: Cover Images)

King set for Australia tour

A source told the Mirror: “There has been a lot going on. But, the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future. He’s dealt with everything head on.

“Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.”

