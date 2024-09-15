King Charles wishes Prince Harry a happy birthday on social media and is met with a divided response

In the latest Royal Family news, King Charles has wished his youngest son Prince Harry a happy birthday on social media.

The birthday wish was shared to the official Royal Family X, formerly Twitter, account on Saturday, September 15 at 8.28 am UK time.

King Charles wished his son Harry a happy birthday this morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ birthday message to son Prince Harry

“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” the message read. The short but sweet post was marked with a birthday cake emoji.

Attached to the message was a photo of Harry smiling while wearing a white shirt and grey blazer. The image was taken back in 2018 when he visited the Duchess of Sussex at the Digital Docklands in Dublin.

Harry was still a working royal at the time.

According to the MailOnline, Harry is expected to celebrate his big birthday privately at home in Montecito. He lives there with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, and their two kids Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Harry will reportedly spend his 40th with wife Meghan and his two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry will reportedly later head off on a holiday with his “closest mates.” Wife Meghan will stay at home with the children.

While there was no hint whether King Charles or Prince William would publicly honour Harry on his 40th birthday, it appears King Charles and Queen Camila wanted him to see the message before the West coast of America woke up.

As of this writing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not made any on Harry’s 40th birthday.

‘He doesn’t deserve it’

In just over two hours, The Royal Family’s post racked up more than 7,700 likes and 1,000 comments. The reception was proved a mixed bag.

“I thought that only working Royals get public birthday wishes? So you can wish Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and other non-working Royals a Happy Birthday too, as of now,” one user wrote, adding the rolling eyes emoji.

“What odd post given ‘Spare,’ the taping of Royals, and the anguish he has caused his family with all that came and fell. They must know a lot about his state of mind in Montecito,” another person shared.

“Despicable to mention him ever,” a third remarked.

“He doesn’t deserve it,“ a fourth insisted.

‘No one should begrudge Charlie’

Despite many negative replies, there were also positive messages for Harry’s birthday.

“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a joyful 40th! Here’s to another year filled with happiness and meaningful endeavors,” one user wrote.

“I love this for father and son. No one should begrudge Charlie wishing his boy a happy 40th birthday,” another insisted.

“Happy 40th birthday to our beloved Prince Harry, a Prince with a heart of gold and an emblem of humanity—in words, actions and deeds,” a third said.

“Happy Birthday Prince Harry! You have achieved many great things in life. A loving and protective father and husband,” a fourth person wrote.

