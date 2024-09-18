Princess Kate revealed she had completed her cancer treatment earlier this month. Just days later, she has reportedly made her return to work with an engagement at Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales, who shared her diagnosis back in March, explained in her recent video update that her “path to healing and full recovery is long and [she] must continue to take each day as it comes”.

It seems that this hasn’t held her back and she is already taking the steps to return to her typical royal duties.

Princess Kate shared an update about her cancer journey earlier this month

Princess Kate returns to work after cancer update

In the official Court Circular of engagements undertaken by working royals, an entry reads: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

According to OK!, Kensington Palace also confirmed that it is the first noted mention of Kate working since she was first hospitalised in January for abdominal surgery.

Earlier this year, Kate was diagnosed with cancer in wake of undergoing abdominal surgery. She then underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy treatment.

In her recent statement she admitted that this journey was “complex, scary and unpredictable”.

In the video she also alluded to slowly returning to work. She stated: “I am looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.”

However, she also made clear that her focus is her health, explaining: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus.”

Kate’s meeting seemed to address her interest in the developments surrounding early years and how prioritising early childhood and supporting parents could reap £45.5billion in economic benefits.

The Princess of Wales held her first meeting since her abdominal surgery in January

According to reports the meeting included members of Kate’s Kensington Palace communications department as well as representatives from her early years team.

Royal sources have also alleged that Kate would be easing herself back into the royal fold by working from home and attending some engagements.

Princess Kate is expected to join her royal relatives at the Cenotaph in November for Remembrance Sunday.

The Princess of Wales’ health announcement

To announce her health update, Princess Kate stated to social media: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

She continued: “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

