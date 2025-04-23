Former Strictly winner and judge Alesha Dixon opened up about how she hit a low point after her marriage and career came to a crashing down.

Who is Alesha Dixon’s ex-husband?

Alesha, 46, rose to fame as one-third of glamorous trio Mis-Teeq in 2001. When the group parted ways in 2005, Alesha married So Solid Crew member MC Harvey.

The following year, she embarked on a solo career. However, not everything went as planned.

Alesha was dropped by her record label the same week she split with Harvey (Credit: YouTube)

Alesha Dixon on marriage breakdown

During an appearance on Matt Lucas and David Walliams‘ podcast, Making A Scene, Alesha discussed her blossoming career. However, despite many highs, the Breathe Slow hitmaker has dealt with many lows.

In October 2006, Alesha recalled being dropped by her record label, Polydor Records, due to low sales. That same week, Alesha revealed that her marriage to Harvey also ended.

While she never discussed why the pair split in the interview, it was widely reported in the press at the time that he had cheated on the talent show judge with Javine Hylton, who starred on Popstars: The Rivals.

“I felt so lost, like, so lost,” she explained, adding, “I’ve never been in that situation before.”

When Matt asked how Alesha dealt with two huge blows at once, Alesha insisted she “sat and felt sorry for myself for a long time”. However, she picked herself up after music writer and producer Brian Higgins asked her to visit him.

“I used to drive to Kent every day, and I would write, I had no expectations of what was going to happen, but that’s when I wrote The Boy Does Nothing. I wrote the biggest hit of my career at the lowest point in my life,” Alesha continued.

Alesha was told not to do Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Alesha was told that Strictly would ‘ruin’ her career

She was later approached to do Strictly and won the hearts of the nation. Alesha’s career was quickly back on track, and she embraced a well-received comeback in showbiz.

However, while the dancing competition helped put her back on the map, not everyone was sold on her signing up. During a 2021 interview for Apple Music, Alesha told radio host Dotty that everyone she knew in the music industry told her not to do it.

“I went to people I really trust in very high-up positions that all said, ‘Don’t do it,'” she shared.

Alesha insisted that people’s perception of the show was that she would be “ruining her career”. When the complete opposite happened, Alesha revealed the same record label that dropped her wanted to re-sign her. However, she went with a different label.

Read more: Nation’s favourite Strictly Come Dancing judge of all time revealed – and it’s bad news for Shirley

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear from you!