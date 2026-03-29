JoJo Siwa carried into ambulance following ‘excruciatingly painful’ sudden health emergency

Singer JoJo Siwa, who is appearing on Celebrity Bake Off tonight (March 29), was carried into an ambulance after she suffered a health emergency at the end of last year.

The Karma hitmaker, who also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year, detailed the horrific ordeal with fans on social media at the time.

JoJo was hospitalised last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

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JoJo Siwa revealed health scare

In an Instagram post shared on December 2nd last year, JoJo uploaded a photo dump, which documented what she had been up to.

Following various photos of her on stage and at events, the carousel also featured snapshots of herself being carried into an ambulance and a thermometer with a high temperature showing 100 fahrenheit.

In her caption, she gave context to some of the worrying images.

“It’s been nothing short of an eventful weekend that’s for sure!” JoJo wrote.

“Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers! I’m happy to say I’m doing a bit better, I’m not in the clear yet, but feeling better and doing well!… I had a bit of a scare with a fever the night after I went to the hospital, but slept and woke up fever free and have been since!”

JoJo explained she had been “resting when I can and drinking lots and lots of electrolytes” to keep herself energised.

She added: “Keeping it pushing! Thank you for checking in on me and sending messages it’s been a beautiful circle of love and support that has helped me heal!”

A few days prior, she had also opened up on TikTok about the worrying ordeal.

After calling the ambulance, she was taken to the hospital and given pain medication and an ultrasound. JoJo was told that “one of my ovaries had a cyst on it that burst and was bleeding into my stomach”.

“So that’s what was causing the excruciating pain — anytime that the blood in your stomach moves, that’s the bleeding in the stomach,” she continued. “It’s like brutal pain, and long story short, [it] should revolve itself. It should stop on its own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

‘It’s the worst pain imaginable’

Fans were quick to rush to the comments to offer their support.

“You are amazing Jojo,” one user wrote.

“We love and appreciate you! You are a true professional and such an encouraging inspiration to so many!! Thank you for EVERYTHING!!” another shared.

“Thank you so much for the update! We were sending you healing energy and we are glad that you’re feeling better!! You are truly an amazing person! Just remember to enjoy the Holiday season as well,” a third remarked.

“I’ve literally had this happen to me; it’s the worst pain imaginable. I cannot BELIEVE you kept performing. What a star!” a fourth said.

Read more: JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs in tears over heartbreaking hidden grief as star ‘crawled into bed’ with Chris Hughes

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