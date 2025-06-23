Stephen Mulhern addresses TV future with Ant and Dec as long-running show ends

Butlin’s fans have expressed concerns following reports about Stephen Mulhern and his holiday camp show – but the ITV host has made it clear he’s looking forward to the future as he broke his silence on social media to open up about an upcoming project with Ant and Dec.

There were claims over the weekend that Stephen, who was a Redcoat early on in his career, had been “dropped from his £1 million deal” with seaside resort chain Butlin’s. The Sun reported Stephen – who has appeared at resorts in Minehead, Bognor Regis, and Skegness for the past three years – will not return to his sell-out shows after this summer.

However, while it has been clarified that Stephen’s show was not “axed”, the news has divided fans, even as Stephen himself has offered a preview of what’s to come from his upcoming telly appearance with his Saturday Night Takeaway pals.

‘Stephen has been a massive hit’ with Butlin’s show

It has been indicated since The Sun’s report emerged that Stephen’s Butlin’s residency will come to an end after three years, rather than his act being “dropped”.

Meanwhile, an unnamed source had told the tabloid: “Stephen has been a massive hit with holidaymakers. He began his career as a Redcoat and has kept families brilliantly entertained.”

Additionally, a Butlin’s spokesperson said: “Stephen has been an incredible part of the Butlin’s experience and continues to be a valued member of the family. Stephen’s much-loved live show won’t return in 2026 after three fantastic years, but we’re thrilled to be working together on ongoing projects this autumn.”

The end of Stephen’s residency follows ITV’s announcement in March that Dancing On Ice – which he co-hosted with Holly Willoughby – will not return next year.

Furthermore, in July of last year, it was reported Stephen’s game show In For A Penny was ‘shelved’ after six series.

How Butlin’s fans have reacted

On Facebook, there were a range of reactions to the report about Stephen’s show.

“They will need a decent act or personality to replace him. End of an era at Butlin’s,” one supporter posted.

Another wrote: “He isn’t dropped he’s taking a year off because he’s got his own shows and wants to do something else for a while.”

While someone else chipped in: “Great guy. But as someone who goes to Butlin’s regularly you do want to see new different things.”

Other holidaymakers also noted it may be time for a new act at the resorts.

“Tbh his show was very disappointing. And once you know a lot of it is staged then it’s also not funny. My kids were so excited to see him but I found it very underwhelming,” one user claimed.

“I always enjoyed watching his shows at Butlin’s. But the past two years they were virtually the same show,” another person put forward. “It needed a refresh. Hopefully he’ll be back in a few years with some different material.”

And yet another person contributed: “I would imagine everyone who wants to see him will already have seen him. I used to love visiting several times a year but now it’s less attractive as the shows are the same.”

A representative for Stephen Mulhern told ED!: “Stephen has absolutely loved being part of the Butlin’s family – performing his stage shows in front of thousands of holiday makers across the country and the relationship with Butlin’s remains hugely positive.

This change allows Stephen to explore new opportunities in the family holiday space.

“This change allows Stephen to explore new opportunities in the family holiday space – something he’s incredibly passionate about.”

Stephen Mulhern brings up Ant and Dec on X

Yesterday, following the publication of The Sun’s report, Stephen gave X fans a rare treat by responding to some users.

Among his posts were responses to enquiries about Deal or No Deal and In For A Penny.

Stephen was also asked about The Accidental Tourist, which also features Ant and Dec. And he took the opportunity to give them a mention, too.

He posted: “I hope a lot of people take a lot from it. It’s funny, emotive and very entertaining! Also it’s the first time @antanddec and I are on screen together since Takeaway finished. They are still as naughty as ever!!!”

Are Stephen Mulhern and Ant and Dec friends?

According to reports, Stephen and Ant and Dec met in 1998. Stephen was hosting CITV and the Geordie pair fronted SM:TV Live at the time.

Stephen previously told OK!: “Our friendship off-screen is just as wonderful as on-screen. We support each other, we’re there for each other. It’s funny because I’ve only got a very small network of celeb friends. There’s myself, Ant, Dec, Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis.

“They’re my people and if they ever needed advice we can all phone each other and go: ‘Look, tell us what’s going on.'”

He added: “You can do a show with a performer or a presenter or an actress and you say that classic, oh we’ll definitely stay in touch. And within a couple of months you don’t hear anything.”

