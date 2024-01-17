Stephen Bear unrecognisable as he’s released from prison after serving half his sentence for revenge porn on Georgia Harrison

Stephen Bear was released from prison today after spending 10 months behind bars.

The disgraced reality star was locked up after leaking a sex tape involving his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison.

Bear during his trials (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why was Stephen Bear sent to prison?

Bear, 34, was arrested back in January 2021 after sharing a sex tape on his OnlyFans without the consent of Georgia.

Jurors at his trial in 2022 were told how Bear had uploaded footage of himself having sex with Georgia in his garden in 2020.

They heard that Bear had “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

Despite pleading guilty, Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Bear was sentenced to 21 months last March. He was imprisoned in HMP Brixton. He was also placed on the sex offenders register and is subject to notification requirements for 10 years.

Bear looked very different leaving prison (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen Bear leaves prison

Leaving prison today, Bear looked a far cry from how he’d looked at his trials.

At one trial, Bear had cut his hair and was wearing a pink suit. He wore a fur cloak and sunglasses.

However, during his time in prison, the former Celebrity Big Brother star has allowed his hair to grow out.

His beard has also grown too, making him almost unrecognisable.

He carried two black holdalls as he exited the prison. No-one was there to greet him.

Georgia was victim of the leak (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Georgia Harrison ‘almost died’ following Bear sextape leak

Opening up last year during an interview with The Sun, Georgia confessed that she had “almost died” following the sextape leaking.

“I had acne come up all over my face. I ended up getting a cyst infection — the cyst eventually burst — and I was in the hospital from stress,” she said.

“They said my kidneys, my pelvis, and multiple organs were infected, and I was going into septic shock,” she the continued.

She added that Bear had never apologised for the leaking of the sextape.

“It’s one thing to deny it, but to show absolutely no remorse, it makes no sense. It’s like my feelings don’t matter,” she said.

