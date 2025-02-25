David Beckham has opened up about the “grief” he faces in his relationship with Victoria, as they embark on an intense exercise routine.

David, 49, and Victoria, 50, have been together for 27 years. The pair began dating in 1997 after meeting at a charity football match and went on to get married two years later.

The couple regularly share their healthy lifestyles on their Instagram pages, sharing their workouts with fans. But now, in a new interview ahead of his 50th birthday, the football star admitted he and Victoria would “give each other grief” while working out together.

David Beckham reveals ‘grief’ with Victoria

Despite their intense workouts, David revealed he had spent a long time trying to get his wife to use his personal trainer, and she has finally caved. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the pair.

Speaking to Men’s Health, the dad-of-four said: “I have been trying to Victoria to work out with [personal trainer] Bob Rich for years. And she finally agreed to adjust her workout. Now, we do five days a week, sometimes six together.”

She is not very good at listening.

As for what it’s like working out together, David admitted: “I give her a lot of grief. We both give each other plenty of grief. She is not very good at listening to Bob. Well, she is good at listening. But then she does her own thing and she’s not great at taking a rest. But when it is good in the gym and we’re both in a good mood – it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Looking ahead at his 50th birthday

David’s turning 50 in three months time. And the thought of that can be daunting for some. But how does he feel about it? He isn’t that bothered.

“It doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue. It’s not something that I am worried about. As long as I am fit and healthy. And my family are healthy – that’s all I care about.”

And for his 50th birthday plans, he is going to keep it “really simple” and celebrate with a few close friends.

