As Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend, all the Beckham kids’ relationships

Romeo Beckham has recently split from his girlfriend – and his mum Victoria is reportedly ‘devastated’.

It’s fair to say the Beckham kids are quickly becoming staples in the showbiz world – just like their famous parents. Back in 1999, Posh Spice aka Victoria and David Beckham welcomed their first child Brooklyn. Three years later, Romeo followed. Up next was Cruz in 2005, and rounding off the clan is their only daughter Harper born in 2011.

Being part of one of the most famous families in the world, it’s no surprise fans are keen to know more about Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz’s romances. And just this week, it was revealed that Romeo had broken up with his girlfriend Mia – who he first struck up a romance with back in 2019.

So who have the Beckham boys dated? And how does Victoria allegedly feel about her son’s latest breakup? Keep scrolling to find out…

He married Nicola in 2022 (Credit: CoverImages)

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham met his now-wife Nicola Peltz back in 2019. The pair fell head over heels in love as they announced their engagement in July 2020.

Fast forward to 2022, and Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at a lavish star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach Florida. Since then, the two appear to be going from strength to strength.

Before dating Nicola, he was in a relationship with model Hana Cross from 2018 to 2019. Brooklyn also famously dated actress Chloe Moretz before a highly-published breakup.

The pair dated on-and-off between 2014 and 2018 – with them breaking up one final time after Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Romeo recently split from his girlfriend (Credit: CoverImages)

Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend

Back in 2019, Romeo, 21, and model Mia, also 21, started dating. The pair made things official later that year in September.

But this week, Romeo announced he had split from Mia, who is from Chip (Chippenham), near Bath. He took to social media at the weekend and admitted they still had “a strong friendship”.

And it’s now been claimed that Victoria is devastated by the split as she was a “huge fan” of Mia. What’s more, a source alleged how Victoria wanted to turn the Beckham brand into a multi-million pound empire.

An insider told The Sun: “Victoria was a huge fan of Mia and hoped the pair might end up getting married. She’s been known to want to create a big celebrity family like the Kardashians. That looks unlikely — for now, anyway.”

Before he was with Mia, Romeo was also reportedly in a relationship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The Beckhams’ youngest called it quits last year from his girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Cruz Beckham

Cruz, 19, made his relationship with Bliss Chapman official in August 2021 but they’ve since split. The pair enjoyed 18 months before calling it quits in March 2022.

The youngest son of David and Victoria then started dating model Tana Holding in May 2022. Later that year she holidayed with his whole family in Italy.

However, in October 2023 it was reported that they had split and are believed to have gone their separate ways over the summer.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Victoria Beckham ‘to do her own documentary after David’s risky gamble’: ‘She also has a story to tell’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.