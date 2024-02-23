Victoria Beckham ‘to do her own documentary after David’s risky gamble’: ‘She also has a story to tell’

Victoria Beckham is set to tell her own story in a brand new documentary, latest news reports claim.

Off the back of husband David’s Netflix success, the fashion mogul could reportedly make her very own documentary, exploring her star-studded life.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer has had a dazzling career so far. Now, Victoria could be ready to share a further insight into her life with her loyal fans.

Victoria Beckham could have her very own documentary, reports claim (Credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages)

Victoria Beckham lands brand new documentary?

A source shared the news with Heat Magazine this week. Stating that David’s documentary (Beckham) sparked the ideas, they explained: “For Vic, David’s documentary was a bit of a risky gamble and she was quite nervous about doing it.

“The success of the series has also given her a confidence boost, and she’s feeling a lot bolder about ideas to do her own.

“Some people have said they would like to have seen a little more exploration of who she was in David’s series.”

Victoria and David addressed affair allegations in Netflix documentary

David’s documentary lifted the lid on his career and personal life. Even the not so successful parts. Victoria and husband David opened up about the affair allegations, that they faced back in the early 2000s.

She’s feeling a lot bolder about ideas to do her own.

Footballer David was accused of having an affair while playing for Real Madrid in 2003. He was accused of having an affair with his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos. In 2004, Rebecca claimed she and David “couldn’t keep their hands off each other”.

David spoke out at the time and denied the allegations. However, in his documentary he became a little more candid about the speculation.

David said: “There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with.

David Beckham’s Netflix series was a hit (Credit: Cover Images)

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Victoria said in the Netflix doc: “It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us and here’s the thing, we were against each other.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together and we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either and that’s sad.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Victoria’s representatives for comment.

