Victoria Beckham suffers nasty injury as husband David shares photo: ‘A clean break’

David Beckham has revealed that wife Victoria has suffered a painful accident, resulting in a broken foot. The footballer is now caring for his fashion mogul wife, who injured herself whilst working out in the gym.

Taking to social media, David gave his 87m followers a glimpse into Victoria‘s unfortunate accident. Writing to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, David snapped a shot of Victoria’s foot, held in a bulky walker boot.

He explained alongside the photo: “Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break…”

David also hinted that he would be looking after his partner by adding two doctor themed stickers to the post and an emoji that read: “Feel better.”

Doting hubby David Beckham shared a snap of Victoria’s painful foot injury (Credit: Instagram / @davidbeckham)

Victoria had previously shared her injury with her followers, posting a snap of her foot submerged in ice to Instagram: “Happy Valentine’s Day to me… fell over in the gym!!!”

Husband David was quick to joke in the comment section: “How big is your toe? Wow I never noticed that before.” Victoria has since been photographed using crutches whilst hobbling in the boot.

‘I just can’t concentrate in flats’

The former Spice Girl, who is well known for loving high heels, has suffered an injury to her feet in the past. Back in 2018, the star reportedly suffered a small stress fracture to her foot – forcing her to take it easy.

Victoria has even spoken out about her love for wearing high heels. During an interview with Glamour back in 2008, she exclaimed: “I just can’t concentrate in flats.”

I could go to the gym if I wore flats, I’d love to go to the gym.

The performer continued: “I could go to the gym if I wore flats, I’d love to go to the gym, but I just can’t get my head around the footwear.”

Victoria rocking heels at the premiere of ‘Lola’ in LA (Credit: Media Punch/ INSTARimages via Cover-Images.com)

Victoria, who now loves to keep in shape in the gym, was even urged by doctors to give up the stilettos, according to the MailOnline.

In 2011, after giving birth to daughter Harper, Victoria suffered a slipped disc in her back. A source told: “Friends of the star said that wearing high heels in pregnancy may have led to Mrs Beckham’s slipped disc.”

