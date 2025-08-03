Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘renew wedding vows’ after three years of marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz reportedly renewed their wedding vows after getting married three years ago.

The pair first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 and later revealed they were engaged in July of that year. In a Jewish ceremony, the couple tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renew wedding vows

Over the past few months, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and Nicola, 30, have remained in the headlines following numerous reports of a feud between Brooklyn and his famous family.

While no one has yet confirmed the reason for the reported feud, the cause of the rift is the supposed tension between Brooklyn’s wife and the Beckham family.

In the latest update surrounding the couple, it has been revealed that they have chosen to renew their wedding vows.

The ceremony reportedly took place on Saturday (August 2).

News broke after a source close to the couple told People: “The event is about honouring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

A source then told Metro: “This is a moment to celebrate their love and commitment, and to create a meaningful memory together.”

ED! has contacted Brooklyn and Nicola’s reps for comment.

Brooklyn had an instant attraction to Nicola (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn says meeting Nicola felt like ‘love at first sight’

During an interview with Glamour in June, Brooklyn recalled meeting Nicola for the first time.

“The first time I saw Nicola at Coachella [in 2017], I was instantly drawn to her. She was gorgeous, obviously, but it was her warmth and energy that stuck with me. Even though it was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, I never forgot it,” he said.

Nicola also detailed her first encounter with Brooklyn.

“It was brief, but I felt something. I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend—but there was this instant charm. He took a few photos of me, and somehow that moment stayed with me for years,” she explained.

Things didn’t officially kick off until “years later”, when the pair “ran into each other at a Halloween party”, which was hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio in 2019.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz backlash as they create Instagram account for dogs

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.