Victoria Beckham has given fans a first look at her brand new Netflix documentary – but it seems some people are not keen…

The TV star shared last year that she was set to star in a documentary series, following the success of her 2023 show with husband David. Victoria’s eponymous doc promises to give exclusive access to the former Spice Girl, her family, and those closest to her.

And now, almost a year on and Victoria has issued an exciting announcement about the long-awaited documentary.

Victoria appeared on her husband’s doc a few years ago (Credit: Netflix)

Victoria Beckham shares documentary news

On Wednesday (September 10) Victoria reshared a post to her Instagram Story from Netflix’s Instagram page of a first-look image of her upcoming documentary.

In the close-up photo, Victoria looked stunning as she smouldered to the camera, flashing her diamond bracelets.

The post was captioned: “VICTORIA BECKHAM – From the makers of the Emmy award-winning BECKHAM and the award-winning director of Michelle Obama’s Becoming – launching 9 October 2025, only on Netflix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

Victoria’s Netflix doc divides followers

However, it appears that some of Victoria’s followers are not impressed with the news of her doc and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Does anyone actually care?” mused one disgruntled fan. Another chimed in: “God no, get lost and off TV.” A third also wrote: “We should all boycott it.”

Meanwhile, other people were more than excited to watch Victoria’s new show, with one fan gushing: “YES! So excited for this.” Someone else penned: “I’m literally bursting with excitement. Loved her since day one.”

The new show airs next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria ‘ready to talk about her past’

Earlier this year, Victoria spoke about the upcoming film and told Bloomberg: “My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn’t sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands.

“I thought long and hard about it, and then I realised that now is the time to do it. I’ve been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls. And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions.

“I’ve been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it’s taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past.”

Read more: Concerns for sunburnt David Beckham as wife Victoria shares holiday snaps

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know