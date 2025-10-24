Simon Cowell’s fiancée Lauren Silverman drops huge hint pair have secretly married

Simon Cowell’s fiancée Lauren Silverman has sparked huge speculation that she has already married the TV star.

Simon and Lauren have been in a long-term relationship since 2013. But it seems they may have finally tied the knot.

The couple got engaged in 2022, but welcomed their son Eric on 14 February 2014. Eric is the only child they have together, but Lauren has another son, Adam, with her ex-husband, Andrew.

Simon and Lauren began their relationship with an affair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lauren Silverman drops hint she married Simon Cowell

Lauren has always had her normal Instagram account. But in a new update, she has deleted it and made an entirely new one. The big difference, though, is the name she used.

Her social media now has the name Lauren Michelle Cowell, showing she has taken Simon’s last name. This was not featured in her previous social media.

And the account appears to be legitimate as Lauren’s close friend, Lauren Sanchez is one of the followers.

However, only a few days ago, Lauren was pictured only wearing an engagement ring. But this could be to keep the news under-wraps for a little while longer.

While they haven’t directly confirmed that they are married, HELLO! Magazine has reported that all will actually be revealed in an upcoming documentary, Simon Cowell: The Next Act. The documentary is meant to follow Simon while he looks for the next big band.

Entertainment Daily have reached out to reps for comment.

Simon and Lauren have a son (Credit: AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Simon and Lauren’s relationship

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman confirmed their relationship in 2013, while Lauren was still married to Andrew, Silverman. In July of that same year, Andrew filed for an at-fault divorce. Simon was named as a “co-respondent” in the court papers for adultery.

Since then, Simon has admitted he’s “not proud” of hurting anyone and that they just had to “accept the responsibility”.

Years later, on New Years Eve in 2021, Simon popped the question to Lauren while in Barbados, where they first met. It’s believed the proposal was a private event but that Eric and Adam were both in attendance.

There has been a lot of speculation over the years as to when Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman will actually get married. Last year, Simon’s close friend Sinitta even shut down rumours the pair had gotten married – after stating that they were.

She said at the time: “Oh are they not married yet? I’m not saying anything. But I’m sure they are married. I call her Mrs Cowell anyway, so they may as well be.”

Sinitta then released a statement, clarifying what she meant. She penned: “Apologies to everyone, I would like to clarify a comment I made in response to a question about when Lauren and Simon might tie the knot.”

She went on to explain her intentions was to “deflect with humour” and stated that even if they were married “in private” that she would “respect” them and not disclose any information.

But one year later it appears they may have finally tied the knot for real this time!

