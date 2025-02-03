Charlene White in tears live on Loose Women as she pays tribute to her ‘brother’ following his death aged 44

Loose Women star Charlene White returned to work on the panel show today (February 3) following the death of her best friend, Darrell.

The news anchor posted a heartbreaking tribute to the pal she called her “brother” on Instagram last week (January 29). She revealed that, four years after receiving his cancer diagnosis, Darrell had died at the age of 44.

When she shared her post, Charlene was flooded with support from her followers. And, on the show today, she was consoled by panelist Kelly Brook, who also opened up about the grief of losing her dad.

Loose Women anchor Charlene White has shared her grief following the death of her best friend last week (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White in heartbreaking tribute to best friend

Last week, Charlene shared a carousel of pictures of herself with Darrell. Alongside the snaps, she shared a heartbreaking tribute.

Charlene said: “There will be many of you who will aware of me talking about one of my oldest and best friends Darrell @djoptic and his mission to beat the enemy which is Sarcoma cancer.

Message your besties and let them know how much they are loved.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, four and a half years after he was diagnosed, after a week of saying goodbyes to those he loved, sharing stories and banter, he took his final breath surrounded by his wonderful wife @mrsamymcdonald and children Maya and Theo.”

She continued: “He has been my brother since we met at 16 years old. I was the best man at his wedding, and godmother to his eldest. The nonsense our little crew would get up to was hilarious back in the day. He was there for every milestone. My heart is broken into a million pieces.”

‘He was quite simply, amazing’

Charlene also reflected on Darrell’s kindness and bravery as he raised awareness for the disease.

“He was by far one of the kindest men I’ve ever met,” she shared. “And throughout his treatment he made it his mission to shine a light on Sarcoma alongside @sarcoma_uk in the hope no other family had to go through what he and his family went through: raising awareness, raising money, educating doctors. He was quite simply, amazing.”

She then sent her love to his grieving family, saying: “His wife @mrsamymcdonald is honestly the best of all of us. I’ve watched her in awe over the past four years. I wish I could hug her pain away, because at this point life just feels very very unfair.”

Charlene then added: “I’m returning to work today, because I just don’t know what else to do tbh. Grief can sometimes just make you feel a little lost.”

Poignantly, she concluded: “Message your besties and let them know how much they are loved xx.”

Loose Women stars share support for Charlene White

At the the time, Charlene’s Loose Women ladies were quick to shower her with support.

Ruth Langsford said: “I’m so sorry Charlene. Grief is sadly the price we pay for love. You know you will be held and supported by everyone @loosewomen My condolences to Darrell’s family and sending you a massive hug.”

Judi Love commented: “Hun I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and his beautiful family during this difficult time.”

Breaking from her own grief after the loss of sister Linda, Coleen Nolan said: “So deeply sorry Charlene for the loss of your friend… thinking of you and sending a big hug.”

GK Barry added a row of red love hearts in support. And Katie Piper added: “Sending you love.”

Kelly Brook consoled Charlene on the show (Credit: ITV)

Charlene’s tears on Loose Women

On the show today, Charlene spoke about Darrell. She shared: “I’m really really disappointed to tell you that he passed away just over a week ago. I’ve known him since we were 16 years old and I was best man at his wedding.

“Unfortunately his diagnosis took 70 days. He was diagnosed during Covid,” she said.

I know that Darrell’s wife is watching – I love you lots.

Revealing how he told her of his diagnosis on his 40th birthday, Charlene said: “He popped round to my house for his birthday lunch and he told me all about it. He fought through it for four and a half years, I’m incredibly proud of him.”

Panelist Kelly Brook, who lost her dad to cancer in 2007, told Charlene: “Whenever anyone goes through it, and I’m so sorry for your loss, it makes me cry because I know what it is and I have so much empathy. It’s the worst and all you can do is be there. So know that we all know what you’re going through.”

Kelly then teared up, as Charlene also broke down in tears.

Composing herself, she then shared a message to his widow, Amy: “I know that Darrell’s wife is watching – I love you lots. I know that we’ll get through this together. “As a family, as friends, as everything because sometimes friend loss can feel like family loss because they are your family.”

