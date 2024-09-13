Eirianedd Munro, the ex-girlfriend of Adam Peaty, has given her seal of approval to his new fiancée, Holly Ramsay.

Adam met Eirianedd while he was training at Loughborough University. In 2020, they welcomed a son, George. However, Adam split from Eirianedd in 2022 after the Olympic gold medal swimmer appeared on BBC’s hit show Strictly the previous year.

Since parting ways, Eirianedd insisted that their son was her main priority. Earlier this week, the former couple celebrated his fourth birthday.

Eirianedd and Adam share son George together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam Peaty ex opens up about his engagement to Holly Ramsay

Adam has since moved on with Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly, who he began dating in 2023. On Thursday (September 12), he announced his engagement to the influencer via his Instagram account.

In response, Eirianedd has revealed that she is pleased to welcome Holly into the family in a sweet statement.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to say how wonderful Holly is,” the Welsh artist told the MailOnline.

“She is nothing but a positive presence in our lives. She is so gentle and kind, I couldn’t wish for a better stepmother for my son. We’re so glad about the news and are wishing them the best.”

According to a family insider, the Ramsays are also happy about the engagement.

“They all love Adam, he and Gordon are extremely close and the family are really supportive of him,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

‘I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife’

In an Instagram post showing off Holly’s engagement ring, Adam expressed how excited he was to be marrying his fiancé.

“I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sam and Holly announced their engagement via Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness,” Adam continued, adding, “You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become.

“Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face.”

