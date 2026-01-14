Bradley Walsh announces huge format change for The Chase as new spin-off goes global

Bradley Walsh has been revealed as the host of a brand new Chase spin-off, which has seen the popular show’s format completely flipped on its head.

The new ITV series is called The Chase Around the World and it will take Bradley and the show’s six Chasers global.

This is not the quiz show we have known and loved for the past 17 years, that’s for sure!

Instead, The Chase Around the World takes the players and stars on the road, with teams racing across the globe to track down the Chasers themselves.

Bradley Walsh is to host The Chase Around the World, a brand new spin-off to The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Contestants will compete in pairs, solving cryptic clues and demanding puzzles in international locations. Each correct answer points them closer to where a Chaser is hiding.

If you are getting Race Across the World vibes, you are not alone. The similarities are hard to miss!

Here is everything we know so far about The Chase Around the World, from how it works to when it is expected to arrive on screen.

The Chase Around the World: How it works

Forget the studio. The Chase Around the World sends its players on what ITV calls “a global adventure”.

The series will feature six pairs of contestants, all tasked with tracking down each of the six Chasers.

The Chasers are all hidden in different parts of the world. And all they have to do, is find them!

The players must crack tough puzzles and rely on their general knowledge. Correct answers reveal famous landmarks and culturally iconic locations close to where the Chasers are waiting.

All The Chasers are involved. They are:

Jenny Ryan: The Vixen

Mark Labbett: The Beast

Shaun Wallace: The Dark Destroyer

Anne Hegerty: The Governess

Paul Sinha: The Sinnerman

Darragh Ennis: The Menace

The last pair to reach a hidden Chaser must face them in a direct head-to-head quiz.

Win, and they move on to the next mystery destination. Lose, and their journey ends immediately, with a one way ticket home.

ITV explains: “Teams will race each other in pairs, unravelling cryptic conundrums and Da Vinci Code-style puzzles, uncovering buried clues to find The Chasers.

“The couple to arrive last at the destination must take on the Chasers in a head-to-head battle of brains to survive in the game. Beat them, and you make it to the next destination, lose, and you’re on your way home.”

All six Chasers are taking part in the new global show (Credit: ITV)

How do you win? What is the prize?

To win The Chase Around the World, the final remaining contestants must take on all six Chasers in a final battle of knowledge.

The prize has not yet been revealed, but ITV has teased that it will be “life changing”.

Bradley Walsh is already excited about the shake-up. He said: “This bold new take on The Chase combines quizzing with travelling and will test contestant’s knowledge like never before.

“The Chasers are already famous around the world, so fans can look forward to seeing them ply their trade in some superb secret locations.”

When does The Chase Around the World start?

The Chase Around the World is set to arrive on ITV later this year. It’s described it as a “primetime format”, suggesting it will land in a high profile evening slot on ITV1.

ITV bosses Sue Murphy and Kate Teckman said: “The Chase Around The World is a really exciting new format taking the DNA of Britain’s most iconic quiz into epic real-world locations, in a high-stakes battle of knowledge.

“The show is full of surprises, problem-solving, and fantastic play-along for viewers. Combined with The Chasers’ intellect and host Bradley’s inimitable wit, viewers are in for an absolute treat in this brand-new iteration of a much-loved brand.”

Must-watch television? We think so!

