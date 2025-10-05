The Chase star Anne Hegerty’s clapback to ‘Mitchell brothers’ remark after busty swimsuit appearance

The Chase’s Anne Hegerty had an epic reaction to a troll’s remark after she stripped down to a busty swimsuit.

The TV star has been a regular on screens since her first appearance on the ITV show in 2010. From stints on I’m A Celebrity to Beat The Chasers – which returns tonight (October 5) – Anne had remained booked and busy.

And back in 2021, Anne and her fellow The Chase stars appeared on an ITV travel show called The Chasers Road Trip.

And while on the programme, Anne stripped off to a stunning busty swimsuit that caught the attention of viewers…

The Chase star Anne Hegerty wows in swimsuit

The ITV series, The Chasers Road Trip, saw Anne and her The Chase co-stars Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace take a road trip around the globe.

The trio took on child geniuses, great apes, and the latest AI and robot technology. And over in the States, Anne, Mark and Shaun went swimming with dolphins to learn their tricks.

In the water, Anne rocked a busty swimsuit as she swam with the animals. And the brainiac’s swimwear soon attire caught the attention from one person who was watching at home….

Anne reacts to ‘Mitchell brothers’ remark

On X, then known as Twitter, they cheekily compared her cleavage to brothers, Phil and Grant Mitchell from EastEnders, played by Steve McFadden and Ross Kemp.

The social media user quipped: “Looks like Ann’s got the Mitchell brothers down her swimsuit! #TheChasersRoadTrip.”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Anne who responded by retweeting the remark. Taking it in good humour, she wrote a laughing face emoji alongside the post.

Anne issues apology over swimsuit

Anne also spoke about her swimsuit look during an appearance on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield asked: “One of the things Anne looked like you might have enjoyed is the dolphins.” Anne replied: “Yeah, it wasn’t so much the dolphins I just enjoy swimming and open water.

“I’m sorry everyone had to see me in a [swimsuit], it was not a bikini.”

As a clip played showing Anne in the water with a life jacket on, she quipped: “And that’s me saying, ‘Can I please take the life jacket off?'”

Watch Anne on Beat The Chasers on Sunday (October 5) at 8pm on ITV1.

