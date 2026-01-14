Britain’s Got Talent finalist Letitia Cuney, 53, dies in car crash as her family pays emotional tribute

Tributes have begun pouring in for Britain’s Got Talent finalist Letitia Cuney, after she died in a horrific car crash.

Letitia, who starred in the ITV show in 2024, was killed alongside her partner Cheryl Pierre in the collision.

The “kind-hearted” mum-of-one was a member of the choir NSO, which reached the Britain’s Got Talent final in 2024.

Simon Cowell was particularly taken by the singing group, despite them not going on to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letitia Cuney (@me2bgolden)

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Letitia Cuney dies

Letitia, who worked as a teacher, tragically died days after Christmas, on December 28, 2025.

She was driving a silver BMW 520D, which collided with a white Nissan Qashqai in Chittering in Cambridgeshire.

Letitia’s family have now paid tribute to the gospel singer, who was born in America.

In a statement, they said: “Guided by her values and love for her family, she made the courageous decision to move to England with her one-year-old child, despite having never visited the country before. Following her move, Letitia led an industrious and fulfilling life as a teacher.

“To everyone who met Letitia, she was a force to be reckoned with – an energetic, powerful presence and a genuinely kind-hearted individual. She will be sorely missed as a mother, sister, daughter, teacher, colleague, and friend to many,” the statement then concluded.

NSO reached the BGT final in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

‘Completely selfless’

The family of Letitia’s partner Cheryl have also released a statement.

“She was completely selfless and dedicated her life to her children, always putting them first and doing everything she could to give them the best life possible,” they said.

“She was the centre of our family, bringing everyone together, offering a shoulder to cry on, and giving the most thoughtful advice whenever it was needed,” the statement then added.

Police have since confirmed a 54-year-old man from Haddenham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drug driving and possession of Class A drugs following the collision.

He has been released on bail until March 27.

Officers from South Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also asking for dash cam footage that may feature the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone with information or footage should report it through the force website quoting op Becontree.

“Anyone without internet access should call 101.”

Read more: James Argent devastated after death of friend, 35, killed in tragic accident

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.