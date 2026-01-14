James Argent devastated after death of friend, 35, killed in tragic accident

James ‘Arg’ Argent has shared his devastation following the tragic death of his friend.

The former TOWIE star told of his heartbreak after learning Paul Hardcastle Jnr had been killed in a motorbike accident.

Paul is the son of 80s musician, Paul Hardcastle, who had a number 1 hit with the song, 19.

Arg has now revealed how his son Paul Jnr often accompanied his jazz swing group, The Arg Band, on stage.

Also a musician, Paul, a saxophonist, even starred alongside Arg in a festive episode of Good Morning Britain one year at Christmas.

James Argent pays tribute to Paul Hardcastle Jnr

Paying tribute to Paul, Arg has shared a clip of them together on the set of the ITV morning show.

Alongside it, he wrote: “Rest in peace, Paul. My thoughts are with the Hardcastle family.

“It was a honour to share the stage with you on countless occasions. The most talented musician and musical genius.

“I’m gonna miss you my friend.”

Arg has also shared a clip of Paul playing his sax alongside 80s icon Rick Astley at a black tie event held by ITV.

He added: “Paul, I’ll never forget when @officialrickastley was so impressed when he saw you perform in @theargband rehearsal.

“He asked you to join him on stage. I was so proud of you & still am mate.”

James appeared alongside Paul on an episode of Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s death was announced by his famous father, Paul Hardcastle Senior, on Monday night.

He posted a childhood snapshot of Paul playing a guitar and told his Instagram followers: “Just to let you know that my super talented son Paul Hardcastle Jnr was in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier and has sadly died. RIP son love Dad.”

Arg was one of the first to reply, writing: “I’’m so sorry mate, thinking of you all. Heartbreaking.”

His former TOWIE co-star, Georgia Kousouslou added: “In so much shock! I’m so so sorry.”

TV presenter Hayley Palmer, who previously dated The Chase’s Mark Labbett, also wrote: “Paul, I don’t even have the words – I am so so sorry to hear this. Heartbreaking. Am thinking of you Paul xx.”

‘I can’t believe what I’m hearing’

Paul Snr still works as a musician and producer. He also writes theme tunes for television programmes.

His most famous song, 19, topped the charts in 1985. It was an anti-war track following the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War.

Paul Hardcastle Snr announced his son’s death in a tragic social media post (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul Jnr’s final post on Instagram was a video of him enjoying a run through the frosty countryside with his hood up.

Tributes have now flooded the post, with one person saying: “I wish you would’ve slowed down like you said you would Paul, I was looking forward to seeing you again and working with you. Love you man.”

Another of his friends added: “I can’t believe what I’m hearing, Paul, RIP my bro, devastating news.”

