BBC accused of ‘rigging’ Celebrity Race Across The World final so Roman Kemp could win

Complaints poured in last night as Celebrity Race Across The World fans claimed the show was “rigged” for Roman Kemp to win.

The brilliant BBC series came to an end last night, with Roman and Harleymoon Kemp winning the show. However, some viewers have since taken to social media to complain that the finale was a “fix” and that it favoured The One Show host Roman.

Roman and Harleymoon came from behind after Molly and Tyler’s boat wouldn’t start (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Roman Kemp in the Celebrity Race Across The World final?

The final episode of the show aired on BBC One last night (December 11). It saw the remaining three couples race across Colombia to the finish line, with Dylan and Jackie Llewelyn sadly pulling out of the race after running out of money.

The race to the final checkpoint saw the teams go head-to-head as they travelled across land, sea and a very steep and rocky cliff to reach the finish line.

With Anita Rani and her dad Bal hours behind, it was a straight two-horse race. First, Roman and Harleymoon and Molly Rainford and Tyler West embarked on a footrace, running through town and across a railway track before jumping in 4x4s and racing across the desert.

They were then told to get into speedboats as they continued their race to the final checkpoint. However, disaster struck for Molly and Tyler as their boat initially refused to start. This gave Roman and Harleymoon a head start when it came to the final race – a two-hour footrace up a rocky cliff edge to the end.

As a result, Roman and Harleymoon crossed the finish line first. However, fuming viewers have branded the race to the finish “disgraceful”.

Roman and Harleymoon were then ahead for the final footrace (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react as Roman and Harleymoon win

“Roman and Harley shouldn’t have won #RaceAcrossTheWorld. Molly and Tyler got to the boats first, but their boat just happened to be faulty? But Roman and Harley’s boat worked straight away with no problems? It was a blatant fix for the BBC’s One Show boy – DISGRACEFUL!!!” said one.

“Molly and Tyler were ahead for most of tonight’s race, got to the boats first but just happened to go on the boat that had a faulty engine, meaning Roman and Harleymoon could get to the finish line first because their boat wasn’t faulty. What a [bleep]ing FIX,” said a second.

A third agreed: “Most fixed and rigged TV finale ever.” Another commented: “Not to be cynical, but I wonder if the producers set up some of the things like an engine not working. They think it makes for a more exciting show except when it looks staged.”

“Sooooo rigged!” another added. “I think the BBC are trying to engineer Roman Kemp victory so that he can actually take over as Strictly Come Dancing host,” another added.

Molly and Tyler finished in a very close second but viewers thought they were robbed (Credit: BBC)

Harleymoon congratulates Molly and Tyler

Harleymoon Kemp took to social media after the final episode aired. In her post, she paid tribute to competitors Molly and Tyler.

She said: “They were literally inches behind and were equal winners in our eyes.”

Other viewers heaped praise on Roman and Harleymoon. “Deserving winners!” declared one, while another branded the pair “sibling goals”.

“Yes Roman and Harley!!! So so pleased for them,” said another, adding: “But I have loved all the couples this year. A great race.”

Read more: Celebrity Race Across The World star Harleymoon Kemp wows with incredible singing voice

Catch up on all episodes of Celebrity Race Across The World in BBC iPlayer now.

So did the right pair win? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.