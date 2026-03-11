Queen Camilla expresses ‘sympathy’ for sexual abuse survivors in moving speech

Queen Camilla delivered a powerful message on Sunday as she marked International Women’s Day with a speech in support of survivors of sexual violence.

During the address, the Queen made it clear that she stands firmly alongside those who have experienced abuse.

Queen Camilla’s International Women’s Day speech

Queen Camilla used the occasion to share a message of solidarity and compassion.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

She told attendees: “We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day. In solidarity, sorrow and sympathy.”

Her remarks come at a time when the royal family has been under intense scrutiny following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince has faced public criticism for years because of his alleged association with the convicted sex offender.

Queen Camilla held an event over the weekend (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, a survivor linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre died by suicide last year.

Andrew has strongly denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and has also denied Giuffre’s allegations.

Queen Camilla speaks out for survivors following latest Epstein saga twists and turns

On International Women’s Day, Queen Camilla hosted guests at St James’s Palace for an event organised by the Women of the World group. The organisation campaigns for a more equal and inclusive future.

Several well known figures attended the gathering, including Dame Helen Mirren, Sandi Toksvig, Lady Cherie Blair and Miriam Margolyes.

During her speech, Camilla delivered a direct message to survivors.

“To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone.”

Although the Queen did not mention Jeffrey Epstein or Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor by name, her remarks are likely to be interpreted as support for women around the world who have experienced abuse.

She also warned about the dangers of silence when it comes to confronting violence against women.

“When we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls,” she said.

In addition, the Queen stressed the importance of providing better role models for boys and young men.

Queen Camilla spoke out in support of women who have survived sexual violence (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Queen Camilla’s plea against misogyny

The Queen also highlighted the role that the internet plays in shaping attitudes among younger generations.

“It is in the online space where boys and young men absorb many of the values they will carry through until adulthood.”

She continued with a warning.

“If misogyny and hatred are not confronted here and now, then we will face far greater issues in the future.”

For many years, Camilla has spoken openly about violence against women and girls. She has visited shelters for survivors and frequently uses her platform to highlight the impact of domestic abuse.

During the event, actress and author Miriam Margolyes was also seen chatting with the Queen and made a heartfelt request.

Miriam Margolyes words for King Charles

Greeting the Queen warmly, Miriam said: “Hello darling, how are you?”

She then added: “Will you tell His Majesty that we love him and we want him to get better and to take no notice of anyone who criticises him, because he’s just wonderful?”

Miriam Margolyes had a surprising request (Credit: Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Camilla laughed before gently patting Miriam on the shoulder and replying: “Yes, alright. I will bear that in mind.”

The request comes at a challenging time for the royal family as scrutiny surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues.

Earlier this week, protesters gathered outside Westminster Abbey during the Commonwealth Day service holding signs that read: “Charles, what did you know?”

Read more: Philip’s ‘warning’ to Andrew about billionaires who wanted him as a ‘pet’

So, what do you think? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.