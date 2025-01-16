Chloe Madeley’s ‘shock’ as ex James Haskell moves on with lookalike: ‘A kick in the teeth’

Chloe Madeley is said to be “shocked” that her ex-husband James Haskell has moved on so quickly, with a woman who looks just like her.

The former couple announced their split in 2023. The former rugby star now reportedly dating advertising executive Helen Barclay, who is said to bear a striking resemblance to his ex with her blue eyes and blonde hair.

While Chloe hasn’t directly addressed James’ new relationship, sources claim she’s “a bit shocked” that he’s “moved on so quickly”.

Chloe Madeley left ‘shocked’ as James Haskell moves on

James’ blooming romance with the mother of two was made public when the pair were photographed together on a date. And now a source has claimed that Chloe is taken aback by his new relationship.

It was a bit of a kick in the teeth for Chloe to see them together at first.

A source alleged to OK!: “She was a bit shocked at first that James had moved on so quickly. She doesn’t want to be with James or to go back at all, she is over it, but it was a bit of a kick in the teeth for Chloe to see them together at first.”

‘She wishes James well’

However, the 37-year-old personal trainer supposedly wishes the best for the father of her child.

“She wishes James well and knows that if he’s happy, then he’ll be the best father he can be, so that’s all she wants. She wants James to be there for Bodhi and knows that he will do that best when he’s in a good place, so she’s hoping this relationship will settle him down,” the source added.

In an earlier interview, Chloe had admitted to being depressed after her marriage to James failed.

“I’ve actually never had depression before. So I didn’t realise when people say ‘I can’t’ do something, you really just can’t,” she revealed at the time.

But she also said she does not “get to be angry when he moves on” because she “didn’t want to be” in the relationship any more.

Chloe’s plans for 2025

While the former rugby player is making headlines for his new romance, Chloe has set her priorities straight.

Earlier this month, she took to her Instagram Stories to post pictures with their daughter Bodhi and said: “My 2025 is all about this.”

Neither Chloe nor James have dwelled on the details of their divorce. However, while appearing on Olivia Attwood‘s So Wrong It’s Right podcast, the former briefly spoke about her failed marriage.

She said: “I’m one of those people that needs structure and routine. I think one of the reasons things became so hard for us was because he thrives in chaos.”

She continued: “His schedule, I don’t even remember when he was in England for a full week. He’s all over the place and I just can’t do that. Can’t live like that.

“I think I knew that I was really unhappy. And I think he knew that he was really unhappy too. But I don’t think either of us ever would have predicted that we were going to break up. Ever.”

