Chloe Madeley admits last year of her marriage to James Haskell was ‘dark’ and ‘painful’

Chloe Madeley has opened up about the last year of her marriage to ex James Haskell, admitting it was “one of the worst periods of my life”.

The former couple announced their split in 2023, just over a year after welcoming daughter Bodhi.

In a new interview, Chloe – the daughter of TV duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – has detailed the last months of her relationship with James.

Chloe Madeley admits last year of marriage to James Haskell was ‘dark’

Speaking to The Sun, Chloe, 37, said: “When you tell people that you are divorcing, everyone sees it as such a negative thing.

The last year of the marriage was awful. It was so dark, painful, and one of the worst periods of my life.

“They say: ‘This is going to be so hard for you.’ And, yes, it is, but the hardest bit was when we were married. The last year of the marriage was awful. It was so dark, painful, and one of the worst periods of my life. It’s a good thing we ended it.

“It was so incredibly scary, especially when you’ve been with someone for 11 years and you have a child together. I’m amazed I got through it in the way that I did. I think more people should see it as a positive thing. I’m so proud of myself and so relieved that I actually called it a day.”

Chloe Madeley admits she ‘made the right decision’ by ending marriage

The star said that because her parents are still married, she didn’t know “what raising my daughter solo looks like”.

Chloe admitted it felt “very panic-inducing,” but her parents reassured her that it was the “right thing to do”.

She called it the “right decision for all three of us”.

Chloe also said that if they didn’t have daughter Bodhi, she and James, 39, “would still be together”. However, she said she didn’t want Bodhi to “see or hear anything and think it was what a normal relationship looked like”.

