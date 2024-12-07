Campmates are usually excited for their post I’m A Celebrity reunion with their loved ones, but for 2019 star James Haskell, his post-jungle days were different than what many believed.

When he crossed the bridge, his then-wife Chloe Madeley was there waiting for him, and it all seemed to be a glorious reunion.

After finishing in ninth place in the jungle, there were countless reports that James and Chloe were having a “sex marathon” after their I’m A Celebrity reunion.

However, it seems these are entirely false. The former rugby player has revealed they actually didn’t have sex at all for a while.

James Haskell and ex-wife’s ‘sex-less’ I’m A Celebrity reunion

When asked what the first thing he did when he left was, James revealed: “Not have a two day sex marathon as some papers claimed.”

And the reasons for this are pretty clear to him. He admitted he had “lost 13kgs in 19 days”, and also “stank and had no energy”.

James said: “From a physical standpoint, it never would have happened if I had tried or wanted it anyway. All I wanted to do was eat, not talk to anybody, have a bath, watch TV and read a book.”

As for Chloe’s reaction to this, James admitted she “was fluttering her eyelashes” and wanted him to “tell her all about it”.

That wasn’t going to happen though, as James simply “smiled at her, picked up the phone and ordered all the food.”

James had other ideas on how to spend his time

“I was just like: ‘I love you but I can’t talk, I have just spent 19 days talking and I can’t do it any more,'” he recalled.

He admitted it wasn’t really the “romantic reunion” anyone was expecting. And confessed he was “more interested” in his three-decker pizza cake and truffle risotto.

Chloe and James announced their separation in October 2023, after 11 years together and five years of marriage. However, the former couple seem to be on friendly terms as they co-parent their daughter Bodhi, who was born in 2022.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity comes to an end on Sunday night (December 8). And James admits he thinks it will be between Danny Jones and Coleen Rooney.

