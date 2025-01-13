James Haskell has reportedly moved on with a new girlfriend following the breakdown of his marriage to Chloe Madeley.

The former couple announced their split in 2023, just over a year after welcoming daughter Bodhi.

Now, James is said to be smitten and “having fun” with a divorced mum-of-two.

The pair announced their split in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Haskell ‘dating’ after Chloe Madeley split

According to reports, James is dating Helen Barclay, an advertising executive.

MailOnline claims that the pair have been dating for just over a year. However, it’s only in recent months that the relationship is said to have become more serious.

What’s more, on Saturday (January 4) the pair were snapped at Knightsbridge restaurant Clap, enjoying what looked to be a romantic dinner date.

James Haskell and new ‘girlfriend’

The source claimed: “James and Helen have kept their relationship relatively low-key, enjoying dates at coffee shops and restaurants, and going for walks since the latter end of 2023. But recently they’ve started to see more of each other and they’re enjoying each other’s company.”

James is reportedly ‘having fun’ with Helen (Credit: ITV)

‘They’re exactly what they both need right now’

The publication also claims mother-of-two Helen recently split from her husband of two years, after spending more than a decade together.

“They have a lot in common, especially both coming out of marriage splits. It’s fair to say they’ve helped each other in what has been a tough period of their lives,” the source said.

The insider also alleged that James and Helen’s relationship “is still in its early stages”.

They said: “But they’re not putting any pressure on it and are just having fun together. They’re exactly what they both need right now.”

ED! has contacted James’s representatives for comment.

Chloe Madeley on James Haskell split

Meanwhile last year, Chloe opened up about her marriage split from James and recalled the moment they called things off.

Speaking on Olivia Attwood‘s So Wrong It’s Right podcast, Chloe explained: “I’m one of those people that needs structure and routine.

“I think one of the reasons things became so hard for us was because he thrives in chaos.”

Chloe continued: “His schedule, I don’t even remember when he was in England for a full week. He’s all over the place and I just can’t do that. Can’t live like that.

“I think I knew that I was really unhappy. And I think he knew that he was really unhappy too. But I don’t think either of us ever would have predicted that we were going to break up. Ever.”

Read more: Chloe Madeley admits last year of her marriage to James Haskell was ‘dark’ and ‘painful’