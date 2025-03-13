Why James Haskell’s outing with new girlfriend Sara McLean will ‘sting’ for ex-wife Chloe Madeley

James Haskell stepped out with his new Big Brother star girlfriend Sara McLean earlier this week, with the pair enjoying a day at the races.

However, they happened to be spotted holding hands at the very same races James attended with ex-wife Chloe Madeley on a loved-up day out ahead of their split.

James and Chloe announced their split in October 2023. But, in the spring of 2022, they were pictured kissing and cuddling at the Cheltenham Festival. Fast forward a couple of years and James and Sara are at Cheltenham lookined loved up.

Now, one expert has exclusively told ED! that the tactile display, in a place James and Chloe enjoyed happier times, “could sting a bit” for his ex…

James Haskell debuts new girlfriend at Cheltenham

Human behaviour expert and psychologist Jessen James told ED! that, although enough time has passed for Chloe to “process the breakup“, she may have been caught “off guard” over James’ decision to showcase his new romance at the races.

“Enough time has likely passed for Chloe Madeley to have processed the breakup. So she may be emotionally settled. However, from a psychological perspective, the choice to debut a new relationship so publicly could still catch her off guard. Or it could bring back some lingering feelings. Even if she’s mostly moved on,” said Jessen.

He then added: “Public displays of moving on can, in many people, activate social comparison. So this might be playing on her mind.”

‘It could sting a bit’

So will it be a kick in the teeth that James has done it at Cheltenham – a place where they enjoyed loved-up days out?

“It could sting a bit, since going to a place where they had happy memories together might bring some old feelings back,” Jessen said.

As a single man he is free to date who he wants.

“Psychologically, shared places can hold emotional attachment. Especially when an ex is making new memories and potentially overriding those memories with you.

“It can make that person feel a loss and unsettled feeling in their mind. Even if Chloe is over it,” he then added.

“Humans are very attached to memories and this could be playing with her mind – especially as the first public date is at one of their old spots.”

James’ reputation could take a battering

Jessen pointed out that James is a single man and “free to date who he wants”. However, while it may be seen as high self-confidence to some, there is a “flip side” when it comes to the impact dating numerous women soon after his split could have on his reputation.

Earlier this year he was linked to Chloe-lookalike Helen Barclay.

“There are two positions here,” Jessen said. “As a single man, he is free to date who he wants and some might see it as being confident in yourself. But on the flip side, some may see it as immature if he continues to date lots of women and seems to like the attention it brings.

“But here is the thing,” he then added, “from a deeper psychological standpoint, people may perceive this behaviour as a way of avoiding deeper emotional work or trying to mask his vulnerability. And this could affect how other people view him in the long run.”

Issuing a warning to James, Jessen added: “At the end of the day, it might be better for him to keep his love life out of the spotlight. Sharing too much could bring unwanted attention and make it harder for him to move on or build a real connection with his new partner.

“Keeping things private gives him space to heal and avoids people speculating,” he then added. However, he concluded: “But ultimately, he is in charge of his owns decisions. He has walked that road before so he should know what he is doing in that respect.”

ED! readers wade in on James Haskell and girlfriend Sara’s PDA

However, while many ED! readers believe James is allowed to be happy, others think it’s a bit of a “low blow” going public with new girlfriend Sara at Cheltenham. After all, it was a place where James and ex-wife Chloe shared happier times.

In our exclusive poll, 60% of respondents told us: “He’s entitled to move on. But it’s a bit of a low blow doing it at a place they enjoyed visiting as a couple.”

Why did James Haskell and Chloe Madeley split? James Haskell and Chloe Madeley – daughter of TV legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – announced their split in October 2023. The one-time couple, who married in 2018, share daughter Bodhi, who was born in 2022. The trio are still very much a family unit, with Chloe and James appearing to enjoy a cordial relationship despite their breakup. Why did James Haskell and Chloe Madeley split? The pair shared the news of their breakup in a social media statement. James said: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done. My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won’t be commenting any further.” Chloe added: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023. We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand. “Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.” ‘Real reason’ When the dust settled, both spoke further about the end of their relationship. James said: “My thing is, we split up because we didn’t get on any more, and that’s it, that’s the end of it. The honest answer is we didn’t get on and that’s why we separated.” ‘Really unhappy’ Chloe also addressed the split on a podcast. She said: “I’m one of those people who need structure and routine. My ex, and I, I think, one of the reasons things became so hard for us is that he thrives in chaos. His schedule, I don’t even remember the last time he was in England for a full week, he’s all over the place. And I just can’t do that. Can’t live like that. But now I’m trying to figure out how I can get my social life back and stuff so that’s a process as well. “I think I knew that I was really unhappy, and I think he knew that he was really unhappy too. But I don’t think either of us ever would have predicted that we were going to break up. Ever. And I swear to God, it was just like one day, we were, I remember exactly where we were. I remember the day, the time, the temperature, the outfits, where we were, everything. I just remember saying I don’t think that we should do this anymore but really meaning it and it kind of went from there.”

