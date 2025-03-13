Big Brother star Sara McLean is reportedly dating James Haskell – and it’s fair to say she’s no stranger to being in the spotlight.

Sara, 34 – who shot to fame on the reality show in 2012 and reached the final – and James, 39, were snapped holding hands at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this week. The reported new couple looked rather cosy as they watched the track. It’s a move that will likely “sting” for his ex-wife Chloe Madeley, one expert told ED!.

But who are Sara’s famous exes? Why did doctors fear she had brain damage? And when did she take part in a topless photoshoot? Keep on reading to find out…

She shot to fame on Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Big Brother star Sara McLean was in ‘hit-and-run’

In July 2013, a year after her Big Brother stint, Sara revealed she was “lucky to be alive” following an alleged hit-and-run that caused her leg to shatter – and doctors even feared brain damage.

Sara was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and underwent tests for brain damage. She later revealed her leg was broken in four places.

“Initially, doctors feared I had sustained brain damage but that was ruled out morning after lengthy tests,” she said, as MailOnline reports.

“My left leg is broken in four places and, although that has been agony, I’m almost thankful it’s the only damage. I’m lucky to be alive,” Sara added.

Sara’s had ‘sexual chemistry’ with friend

In 2016, Sara appeared in Channel 4’s The Lie Detective with her friend John. The show followed couples, exes and pals who came together to open up about their relationships.

According to Sara, she never dated her friend John – but was aware that they had sexual chemistry.

He asked her: “What was your first impression of me?” Sara then awkwardly replied. “Oh gosh, I hated you! Player.” She was telling the truth.

She also asked if he had ever been with any of her friends. He denied it but it turned out he was lying…

Topless photoshoot

Before her Big Brother stint, Sara McLean was a former Miss Edinburgh – and she has continued to model since.

In 2013, she stripped off for a topless photoshoot, no doubt setting pulses racing… the model bared her chest in one photo, wearing nothing but a pair of black knickers.

Currently, she is signed to MOT Models.

She was engaged to Tim Howard (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sara’s famous exes

Sara’s exes include the likes of rugby and Strictly star Ben Cohen, Shane Warne and TOWIE star Mario Falcone.

The model was also engaged to American footballer Tim Howard – who she started dating in 2013.

“We don’t really talk about football that much, to be honest. I didn’t even watch football before we started going out,” Sara told The Sun in 2014.

She added: “He just laughs if I ever ask him anything about football.”

Sara had a brief fling with Ben (Credit: ITV)

Sara McLean dated Strictly star Ben

It is not known when Sara and Tim called it quits though, but in July 2015, her spokesman said she’s had a three-month romance with Ben Cohen following his split from his wife Abby.

“Sara can confirm that she was in a relationship with Ben. It ended several months ago,” a spokesman told MailOnline at the time.

Ben most recently split from Strictly’s Kristina Rihanoff.

Sara is also mum to two children, reportedly with sales director Peter Lloyd.

