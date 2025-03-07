Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff has reportedly split from Ben Cohen after 12 years together.

The pro dancer met rugby player Ben on the glitzy BBC One show back in 2013. The pair got engaged in 2022 and share a daughter, Mila, who was born in 2016.

However, in September last year Ben and Kristina appeared in court after she was caught driving without insurance in April. At court, Kristina was apparently in tears with Ben admitting he’s trying to save their house and relationship amid money troubles.

Now, it’s been claimed that the couple’s financial difficulties tore the relationship apart as they have reportedly parted ways.

The pair have reportedly split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kristina Rihanoff started Ben Cohen romance on Strictly

Kristina and Ben found love on Strictly back in 2013 when they were partnered up together. At the time, Ben was married to then-wife Abby Cohen.

It’s like he has got his comeuppance

While on the show, it was claimed Kristina and Ben were hit by the Strictly curse, as they ended up becoming an item following Ben’s split from Abby.

Now, talking about Ben and Kristina’s ‘split’, a source claimed it is “like the curse in reverse”.

They explained to The Sun: “This will be like karma for Abby, she was so upset when Ben left her. It’s like he has got his comeuppance.”

Kristina Rihanoff met partner Ben Cohen on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 (Credit: YouTube)

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen ‘split’

The insider also went on to claim Ben and Kristina’s financial difficulties played a part in their split.

The past six months have been hell for them

The couple recently put their Northampton £1.75million house up for sale, and Ben has reportedly been removed as a director of their joint yoga business.

“The past six months have been hell for them and it has torn the love they had apart. For the sake of their family, they have chosen to go forward as separate individuals,” they said.

The source went on: “Those close to them who know them as a couple had hoped they would be able to work things out but for now it’s over and it looks like there’s no going back.”

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen in court

It’s been a difficult past twelve months for Kristina and Ben. She faced heartbreak in February when pal and dancer Robin Windsor died.

While in September, Kristina and Ben found themselves in court when the dancer was caught driving her Audi Q3 without insurance.

We’re in it financially

Speaking at the time, Ben said: “I get up every day and I fight not to lose everything – my cars and my house and my relationship. I’m so overdrawn.”

When questioned about the strain on his relationship, Ben said: “We’re still living together. We’re in it financially.” However, he said the court case was “just another problem” for the pair.

