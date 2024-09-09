Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff recently appeared in court – with husband Ben Cohen admitting he is fighting to save their relationship.

Back in April, Russian dancer Kristina, 46, was caught driving her Audi Q3 without insurance in Horsemarket, Northampton. She was slapped with six points on her licence and faced a ban for having 12 penalty points.

And on Friday (September 6) the former Strictly star appeared at Northampton Crown Court to appeal the conviction.

Kristina was in court last week (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff ‘sobs’ in court

During the court hearing, Kristina sobbed. As Northamptonshire Telegraph reports, at one point she left the courtroom with her hands over her mouth because she “felt sick.”

When Kristina returned and she wrapped in a white blanket as the case continued and dabbed her eyes with a tissue.

Her husband Ben, 45 appeared as a witness. In an emotional 20-minute-long account, Ben explained his and Kristina’s money troubles, which had led to the offence.

Ben opened up about their money troubles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Cohen ‘fighting’ for his relationship with Kristina Rihanoff

The rugby star said: “I get up every day and I fight not to lose everything to lose my cars and my house and my relationship. I’m so overdrawn.”

When questioned about strains on his relationship, he said: “We’re still living together. We’re in it financially.

“We’re in business together so the problem is that we opened the business before Covid and we got the worst severities of it and in all honestly this is just another problem for me to deal with.

“I’ve got credit cards that are overdrawn. I’m overdrawn in both accounts. We have got a business debt because of Covid. It’s just another problem.”

Ben Cohen and Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff at court

The court heard that Kristina works as a judge for ballroom dancing competitions, and needed to drive around the country for her job, as well as to drive her children to school.

Ben also is said to have confirmed to the court that he was the one in the couple responsible for the insurance for their cars. He shared that her car was not uninsured after he ignored a text from their insurance company.

