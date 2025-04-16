Chloe Madeley’s daughter Bodhi, 2, in ‘bloody’ accident: ‘I went into panic mode’

Chloe Madeley has issued a reminder to parents in a concerning account of a “Dumb and Dumber” incident involving her young daughter Bodhi.

The daughter of TV stars Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan shared with Instagram fans on Tuesday (April 15) how her two-year-old daughter became injured and bled a “truly astonishing” amount.

Chloe, 37, who co-parents Bodhi with ex James Haskell, advised how other parents should react in similar circumstances when contemplating if a hospital visit may be necessary.

However, the personal trainer and social media personality admitted she herself had ‘panicked’ during the scary moment involving her little one.

Chloe Madeley shared on Insta how her daughter has endured a ‘Dumb and Dumber’ incident (Credit: YouTube)

Chloe Madeley on incident involving daughter Bodhi

Posting on Instagram Stories, Chloe detailed how Bodhi got her tongue stuck to an ice cream fridge.

Chloe went on to explain: “She pulled away and ripped a very small amount of skin off. But oh my Lord, the amount of blood was truly astonishing. Just writing this post as a hopeful reminder to all parents before ice-cream season hits.”

She continued: “The mouth bleeds a LOT even when it’s a tiny surface wound. You need to apply pressure for up to ten minutes before assessing if the bleeding is slowing down/whether you need to go to A&E.”

Chloe posts about Bodhi’s issue in an Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

‘I’d love to pretend this kind of thing rarely happens’

Chloe also admitted she “forgot” all the advice she was sharing.

I just went into a sort of panic mode.

“The reason I’m writing this is not because I know better but because I completely forgot ALL the above and instead just went into a sort of panic mode,” she said. “Sorry to anyone at David Lloyd who witnessed this. I’d love to pretend this kind of thing rarely happens but that would be a lie and my child is insane.”

She also shared a still from the Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels comedy film she referenced showing character showing how character Harry Dunne got his tongue stuck to an icy pipe.

Jeff Daniels playing Harry in Dumb and Dumber (Credit: Instagram)

Chloe and rugby star James split in October 2023 after five years of marriage.

Earlier this year, he indicated becoming parents changed their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe)

He said during an appearance on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast: “Chloe is an amazing woman, extremely talented. She’s made me a much better person, being with her, now we’re separated. You separate essentially because you want to make sure your daughter has the best possible life.”

James added: “And I think when you have a child you have a responsibility. All of your other wishes go out of the window. The ability for us to co-parent and do stuff is so important. Chloe is more vocal because she wears her heart on her sleeve.”

