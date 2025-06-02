Chloe Madeley has shown her support for her ex-husband, James Haskell, following the death of his father.

Chloe‘s ex, James, 40, paid tribute to his “incredible” dad, Jonathan, with a heartfelt Instagram post over the weekend.

James Haskell pays tribute to dad Jonathan

Taking to Instagram, James paid tribute to dad, Jonathan. The former I’m A Celebrity star shared a string of snaps of his father, including pictures from Jonathan’s wedding day, Jonathan with his wife, and with James. There were also sweet snaps of Jonathan with his granddaughter, Bodhi.

James also penned a lengthy caption paying tribute to his dad.

“This is never an easy thing to write. My dad has passed away and while it’s unbearably sad, it’s also a celebration of an incredible man. He had more energy, more wit, and more heart than anyone I’ve ever known,” he wrote.

He then continued, saying: “He made me who I am. He supported me at every game, pushed me to be better, and loved me unconditionally. He didn’t always get it right but he always gave his best, and his work ethic was second to none.”

James’ dad has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘In the end, he was in a bad way’

James then continued, writing: “He was an amazing husband, a loving father, and a man who would help anyone in need. His humour was legendary. His presence filled every room.

“In the end, he was in a bad way, and though it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye, there’s comfort in knowing he’s now at peace. He leaves behind a huge hole in our lives especially for my mum and brother but we will hold onto the memories that made him who he was,” he then said.

“I love you, Dad. I know you loved me and I know you were proud of me. You kept everything I ever did, framed it, treasured it and I’ll never forget that. I’ll think of you every single day. Always. You lived your life and always did it your way,” he then added.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley split two years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened with Chloe Madeley and James Haskell?

Though she didn’t comment on the post, James’ ex-wife, Chloe, was among the thousands who liked the emotional post.

James and Chloe split in October 2023 after almost five years of marriage.

They’d been together since 2014 and share a daughter, Bodhi, together.

Fans support James

James’ fans also sent their support. “Memories mean he is never truly gone. Thinking of you,” one follower wrote.

“Great attitude for your loss mate, no one gets out alive! Celebrate the life,” another said.

“So so sorry mate! Sending love!” a third then commented.

