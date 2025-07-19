Helen Skelton on her ‘blind date’ with James Haskell: ‘We kissed’ 

Helen Skelton previously recalled a “blind date” that she went on with a rather famous face: James Haskell.

The TV favourite is best known for her stints on shows such as Strictly, Morning Live and Yorkshire Great and Small – which airs tonight (July 19). Away from the TV shows though, Helen’s love life has made headlines over the years. She was previously married to Richie Myler before they split in 2023.

And back in 2010, Helen – who turns 42 today – revealed she went on a date with I’m A Celeb star James Haskell – and it went rather well…

Helen Skelton’s blind date’ with James Haskell

Writing in The Guardian in 2010, both Helen and James recalled the blind date they went on with one another.

According to Helen her first impression of rugby star James was that he was “huge – so wide! But in a good way”. As for James, his first impression of James was that she was “very funny” and “a really pretty girl, and very funny”.

During the date, the pair spoke about everything from dogs to James living in Paris.

“We talked a lot – the waitress couldn’t get a word in,” Helen shared.

Helen and James ‘kissed’

James also praised Helen for having “immaculate” table manners, even describing her as his “perfect girl in some respects” due to her not always finishing what she ordered, meaning he could eat it as well.

Helen also gushed over James’ “impeccable” table manners despite him ‘swearing more than she likes’.

As for what happened next after the date, Helen revealed they were at the restaurant until midnight, which James then dropped her off.

The date clearly went well as Helen revealed the pair shared a kiss. And it turned out Helen was keen to meet up with James again.

“He’s fit, he made me laugh and it was good banter. We kissed. I think if we were both in the same country for more than five minutes, we’d go out and have a laugh,” Helen said. James agreed and said “definitely”.

Helen’s split from ex

It seems things fizzled out between Helen and James as in 2011 Helen met Richie Myler, whom she later married in 2013.

The pair have three children together – Ernie, Louis, and Elsie – but split in 2022.

James meanwhile started dating Chloe Madeley in 2014 before getting married in 2018. They announced their split in 2023.

