Helen Skelton ‘sells family home’ following split from ex-husband Richie Myler

Helen Skelton has reportedly sold the house she bought with her former husband, Richie Myler, three years after their split.

The sale marks Helen’s apparent continued move away from her ex amid claims she and her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones are ‘dating’.

TV star Helen split from her ex, rugby league player Richie Myler, in April 2022 – just months after she gave birth to their third child. The break-up also came shortly after the former couple created their dream home by turning two adjacent houses into one property.

According to MailOnline, the huge home went on the market for £1.8 million within weeks of the split. But the tabloid website also reports the property may have been divided up into two again instead.

Helen Skelton house latest

MailOnline reports the first home they bought in January 2020 for £500,000 was listed for offers over £895,000. The four-bedroom period property is said to be described as a ‘link detached house’.

It’s set within a private development along a tree-lined private road. The property is described as “a hidden gem that perfectly combines period features with contemporary styling”.

Furthermore, there’s an open plan kitchen and living space on the ground floor. It contains vaulted ceilings and exposed beams along with a log burner and access to south-facing gardens. There is also a dining room, a snug and a bedroom with ensuite – as well as a separate larger bathroom. Two further bedrooms are said to be on the first floor. One is said to contain a large dressing room and another ensuite bathroom.

An outdoor heated pool and annexe with ensuite bedroom is also said to make up the “ideal summer entertainment space”.

While Helen appears to be cutting ties from Richie amid reports of her new romance, it is claimed they still own the second property. They bought it for £635,000 in 2021.

ED! has approached a representative for Helen for comment. Super League club Hull FC, where Richie Myler is director of rugby, has also been contacted.

Has Helen Skelton moved out of her parents’ home?

According to HELLO!, Helen moved back in with her parents following her split from Richie. She made the move from the former family home in Leeds to her folks’ dairy farm in Cumbria.

“I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad’s coat on, walk across the fields with the dog. What a joyous way to start the day,” she told The Telegraph in October 2022.

Now, however, Helen reportedly lives in her own place along with her three kids she shares with Richie – 10-year-old Ernie, eight-year-old Louis, and Elsie, three.

Last June she indicated her dad had been helping her settle in. She praised him at the time on Instagram: “The kind of granddad who spends days moving the entire contents of your life and still makes time for motorbikes and football.”

