Chloe Madeley ‘draws a line’ under James Haskell split as she admits she feels ‘a lot lighter’

Chloe Madeley has opened up about her split from James Haskell in a new interview.

The couple – who married in 2018 and share daughter Bodhi – announced their split back in October.

Chloe Madeley opens up about James Haskell split

In a new interview with OK! magazine, Chloe opened up about her split from rugby star James. The couple had been together for 10 years – and married for five – when they announced their split in October.

Speaking to OK!, Chloe revealed that on the day their split was announced, she went to her parent’s home and “cried all day”. However, she has now insisted that their split can be a positive thing, rather than a negative.

“Since James and I made the decision to draw a line under it, I’ve felt really free, happy and calm,” she said.

“It’s interesting. I think people hear about it and they automatically think it’s a negative thing. But in our case, it’s a very positive decision and it’s good. I’ve just felt a lot lighter” she said.

Chloe Madeley draws a line under James Haskell split

Chloe then continued, saying she’d been “hurt” by accusations that their split was a “publicity stunt”.

She also revealed that there was a “lot” that led to their marriage breaking down.

“It wasn’t any one thing. James and I had been together for 10 years. We still love each other deeply and we have a child together. So it would have to be quite a big board of things for us to decide that this isn’t going to be fixed, we need to draw a line under it.”

Chloe ‘worrying every single day’ about parenting Bodhi with James

Chloe’s interview comes just days after she confessed she spends every day “worrying” about co-parenting her daughter, Bodhi, with James.

She opened up about her worries in an Instagram story for her 298k followers to see.

“Being a mum is basically giving somebody 100% of yourself and worrying every single day. It’s nowhere near enough, and you’re really not very good at it,” she wrote.

Back in November, Chloe posted a cryptic hint on Instagram about “falling in love” again. She uploaded a snap of a handwritten note that read: “I had nothing to do this weekend so I decided to fall in love”.

