Chloe Madeley and James Haskell split takes fresh turn as she shares post about ‘falling in love’

Chloe Madeley has addressed ‘falling in love’ on Instagram following the breakdown of her marriage to husband James Haskell.

The 36-year-old daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan confirmed her separation at the end of October.

It came amid speculation about their relationship after they were both reportedly spotted without their wedding rings.

Chloe Madeley and her husband confirmed their separation a few weeks ago (Credit: YouTube)

James Haskell’s ‘dinner date’ and Chloe’s cryptic post

Both Chloe and James noted in their separation statements that they would not be speaking about their split publicly.

I had nothing to do this weekend so I decided to fall in love.

But with reports suggesting ex I’m A Celebrity contestant James had ‘a dinner date with a blonde DJ’ over the summer, friends of Chloe are alleged to have shared how “hurt” and “angry” she was with James.

Now Chloe has come in for more press attention concerning her personal life after uploading a cryptic Story about a ‘decision’.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley married in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The quote Chloe shared read: “I had nothing to do this weekend so I decided to fall in love.”

Chloe offered no further explanation, but the cryptic post is sure to get tongues wagging.

ED! has approached Chloe Madeley and James Haskell for comment.

Chloe Madeley shares a quote in her Story on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

James Haskell ‘needs a lawyer’ and Chloe Madeley glams up with the girls

Recent images have shown Chloe glammed up on several occasions in recent weeks, as Chloe’s friends rally around her.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant also uploaded pics earlier this week to her main grid showing her enjoying a night with pals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe)

James, meanwhile, earlier in November made reference to ‘needing a lawyer’ during a podcast appearance.

He also reflected: “It’s obviously a complicated time and we have to play it out in front of the media. Because I haven’t said anything, people fill that void and fill that silence.”

James added: “And obviously this week, in the last sort of three or four weeks, there’s been lots of conjecture.”

Read more: Richard and Judy ‘deeply upset’ over Chloe Madeley and James Haskell split, tabloid claims

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.